USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds: Can USC Pull Off Upset?
The USC Trojans open up as 7.5-point underdogs to the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for Saturday’s matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The total for the game was set at 52.5 points.
USC has won consecutive games for the first time since Week 1 and Week 2 after defeating their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins 19-13 Saturday night to become bowl eligible. The Trojans are 2-0 this season with redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava as the signal-caller but the Irish could prove to be the toughest opponent they have face this season.
Notre Dame has reeled off nine straight wins since their upset loss to Northern Illinois on Sep. 7, including a 49-14 thumping over No. 19 Army this past weekend. Because the Irish do not play in a conference, the Trojans will be their last opponent of the regular season. A win would solidify their resume for the new 12-team College Football Playoff and put them in position to host their first-round opponent.
USC ended up on the wrong side of a blowout loss to Notre Dame last season. The Irish forced five turnovers, including three interceptions from quarterback Caleb Williams and rolled the Trojans 48-20 in South Bend. It was the Trojans first loss of the season after a 6-0 start and began a downward spiral the second half of the regular season in which they lost four of their final five regular season games.
USC won the last time the two prestigious schools played at the Coliseum in 2022. Williams put on a memorable performance that Trojan fans will remember for many years to come, accounting for four touchdowns and hitting the Heisman pose on his way to becoming the eighth player in USC history to win college football’s most prestigious award.
However, this series has belonged to Notre Dame as of late, winning five of the last six matchups. The Irish also lead the series 51-37-5 that dates all the way back to 1926.
Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Coliseum is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
