USC Trojans, Michigan State Come Together To Support Injured Player Following Game
The No. 21 USC Trojans beat Michigan State 45-31 in its Big Ten home opener on Saturday night to improve to 4-0 on the season. While it was a game won by the Trojans, both teams' thoughts are with Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews III, who suffered a scary injury in Saturday night's game.
USC and Michigan State Come Together To Support Matthews
With 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter, USC running back Waymond Jordan collided with Matthews on an option run play. Following the play, Matthews remained on the ground, resulting in the Spartans' medical staff calling for a backboard and cart for him.
The MSU medical staff appeared to cut his jersey off before he was placed on the backboard and transported to the LA General Hospital, a Level 1 trauma facility near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Before departing the stadium for the hospital, Matthews gave a thumbs-up to the crowd.
In a moment of unity between Michigan State and USC, following the game, multiple players from both teams came together in prayer for Matthews.
Latest Injury Update on Matthews
After being transported to the hospital following his injury, Matthews' motor skills are intact, according to a Michigan State spokesperson. Matthews also flew back to Lansing with Michigan State's football team this morning.
Matthews entered the game for the Spartans at linebacker following starter Jordan Hall's being ejected for targeting early in the first half. The former Old Dominion linebacker transferred to Michigan State in 2024 after three seasons with the Monarchs. Matthews has recorded 59 total tackles and one interception in his two seasons with Michigan State.
Other Injuries For Michigan State
In addition to the injury to Matthews, the Spartans also lost other key pieces on their defense, including defensive lineman Quindarius Dunningan and defensive back Nikai Martinez for the game. Both Martinez and Dunningan were injured on the play before Matthews' injury.
Michigan State's starting left tackle, Stanton Ramil, was also injured in the first half of the game and remained sidelined following his injury. The Spartans will get a much-needed bye week to heal up before traveling to Lincoln to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 4.
What's Next For USC?
As for the Trojans, they will travel to Champaign to face off against Illinois, which is coming off a brutal 63-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. The Trojans' week 5 matchup against the Fighting Illini is set to be their first true road test of the season.
After suffering such a brutal loss at the hands of Indiana, expect Bret Bielema's Illinois squad to be extra motivated for this game against USC. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and starting quarterback Jayden Maiava will look to earn a signature win on the road, something that has been missing from the program the last two seasons.