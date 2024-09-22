USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines 3 Instant Takeaways: Offensive Line Struggles
The USC Trojans' inaugural Big Ten conference opener didn't go to plan as USC fell 27-24 in the Big House. In what was a rough game for the Trojans, optimism can still be found for the season moving forward.
USC's offensive line questions remain
With two offensive lineman getting benched mid game in Alani Noa and Elijah Paige, it's fair to say the preseason questions about how the line would play are still valid. Redshirt freshman Tobias Raymond filled in for Paige at tackle and finished the game in the starting unit, and Noa managed to finish the game with the starting five. The Trojans ran for -16 rushing yards in the first half and finished with 96 total in what was the worst showing from the unit all season long. Michigan ran for nearly 200 yards more than USC, outgaining them 290-96 on the ground. USC quarterback Miller Moss was under pressure all afternoon long, he ended up getting sacked 4 times and was hurried 10 times. The Trojans offensive line must clean up the mistakes up front if they want to have success in the Big Ten.
Trojans horrendous first half
If USC wants to be a competitive football program. they can't start games on offense with three consecutive three and outs. Offensively, that was arguably the worst half of USC football since Lincoln Riley arrived. The Trojans started off with four punts on their first four possessions. Michigan's Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant wrecked havoc on the Trojans interior offensive line. They scrounged up a field goal before the half ended, but other than their only scoring drive, the Trojans looked stale on offense. The Wolverines had 18 minutes of possession in the first half, and still only came up with 14 points as the USC defense stepped up to keep the game only 14-3 going into the half.
USC has heart
The Trojans were pretty much playing from behind the whole game. In the first half, USC struggled on offense and yet, the defense didn't budge, making crucial stops to keep USC in it going into halftime. Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's unit held their head high as they were playing just as physical as the defending national champions. Players like safety Akili Arnold displayed toughness that has been lacking in recent years by battling a injury and still finished the game with six tackles. In the second half, despite being down by 11 points, USC did not crumble away. The Trojans offense seemed to come alive at times, rushing for 96 yards in the third quarter, and Moss had a better time finding receivers open. The offensive line was able to get a stronger push up front for Woody Marks to run. Despite the struggles, USC did not quit. That is something that Lincoln Riley will takeaway from his squad heading into the conference portion of their schedule.
MORE: Exclusive: USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks Ready to Cement His Own USC Legacy
MORE: LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Michigan
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Can USC Steal 4-Star Quarterback From Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Makai Lemon Hospitalized After Injury
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Advice To Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots