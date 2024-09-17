USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley: Michigan's Big House Is 'Iconic' And Poses 'Opportunity'
The No. 11 USC Trojans travel to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines inside one of the most iconic venues, not just in college football, but in all of sports, the “Big House”. It is the largest stadium in the United States and the third-largest stadium in the world. The stadium holds a seating capacity of 107,601, but it has hosted crowds in excess of 115,000.
As members of the Big Ten conference, this will serve as the first big test for the Trojans playing on the road in large venues. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley credits the season opener vs. LSU in Las Vegas for getting the Trojans ready to play in an intense atmosphere.
“I think it helps us having played the LSU game,” Riley said. “That wasn’t a full road game but at times those neutral games can kind of feel like it a little bit. I think this team having been in a big time atmosphere it’s certainly helpful. Now it’s gonna be different when there’s not everyone cheering when you make a play or very few.”
“You got to have a lot of poise and an incredible amount of trust,” Riley continued. “Your communication I think always when you get in these environments. Your communication, your operation has got to be really, really good cause you know they’re going to challenge it on top of the crowd. Just a really good football with a lot of good players on the other side."
Michigan Stadium has been one of the toughest environments to play in over the last few seasons. The Wolverines are 24-1 at home since 2021, with their lone loss coming in week two vs. Texas.
Michigan has hosted a home crowd of over 110,00 in each of its three home games this season.
“It’s a big game, for a lot of reasons,” Riley said. "In any year it would be a big game. First Big Ten matchup, you are taking arguably the two most iconic brands in the conference and two of the most iconic brands in the sport and you pair them up together. I think probably fitting we’re doing at their place, being that they’ve obviously been in the Big Ten forever, so it’s cool. It’s a great opportunity. I don’t think there’s any harm in acknowledging that … we gotta be able to lock in and go execute.”
Riley is relishing the opportunity for his team to have his team in this environment.
“There’s just something about going on the road,” Riley said. “They’re the most special games. I think the ones deep down you look forward to the most.”
This will be only the third regular season meeting between the Trojans and Wolverines, with the last one coming in 1958. The Trojans can make a statement, not just in the Big Ten but across the country and cement themselves as contenders for the college football playoff.
Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup vs. Michigan is set for 12:30 p.m. PST and will be televised on CBS.
