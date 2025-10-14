All Trojans

Michigan Running Back Sounds Off On Experience At USC’s Coliseum

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was buzzing in the No. 20 USC Trojans' 31-13 win over the then-ranked No. 15 Michigan Wolverines. USC coach Lincoln Riley claimed that the atmosphere from the fans played a factor in the outcome, but Michigan running back Jordan Marshall disagrees.

Cory Pappas

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans beat the Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold-out crowd of 75,500 fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to improve to 5-1 on the season. The stadium was buzzing like it used to back when the Trojans were in the national championship race every year in the early 2000’s. 

USC coach Lincoln Riley gave his message to fans, noting that the atmosphere against Michigan provided an impact on the field. 

Lincoln Riley Gives Credit to USC Fans for Home Atmosphere  

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Lincoln Riley Jordan Marshall Big Ten Football Crowd Sell Out
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Following USC’s 31-13 win over Michigan, Lincoln Riley gave a message to Trojans fans in the postgame media availability.

“When you’re USC and you go on the road and play at other people’s houses, we have to deal with that every single time, and it’s a challenge,” Riley said. “You could just feel the impact of our crowd tonight, like you could feel through energy. It impacted the game. I feel like it impacted our opponent.”

Riley noted that this is something he wants to see at the Coliseum every game and not just have the Michigan game as a one off. 

“Whenever we’re back here in a couple weeks, let’s light it up again,” Riley said. 

The Trojans next home game will be on Friday, Nov. 7 against the Northwestern Wildcats. 

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Lincoln Riley Jordan Marshall Big Ten Football Crowd Sell Out
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley went on Trojans Live after the Michigan win and spoke more about the energy that the Coliseum provided, not only for his current team, but for the potential USC recruits that were in attendance.

“Definitely a buzz and excitement,” Riley said. “We had breakfast with a lot of those guys Sunday morning over on campus. You could still feel the energy. That’s an atmosphere like that in the Coliseum that’s pretty tough to beat." 

The Coliseum has gotten flack for being empty in recent years. That was not the case against Michigan. Riley hopes that's a good sign of things to come.

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan

MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan

Michigan’s Jordan Marshall Downplays Coliseum Effect on Game

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Lincoln Riley Jordan Marshall Big Ten Football Crowd Sell Out
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) rushes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall didn’t seem to be too impressed with the crowd in his postgame press conference with reporters, stating that “it wasn’t Michigan.” 

“We’re playing at the Coliseum and it’s cool, but this is nothing like Michigan,” Marshall said. “When you play here, where we’re so locked in this is just another game, another place to play. Everybody was saying how the environment was gonna be crazy. I thought it wasn’t Michigan.”

Even if Marshall was right and the crowd didn’t play a factor like Riley believes it did, the Trojans still beat the Wolverines handily. 

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Lincoln Riley Jordan Marshall Big Ten Football Crowd Sell Out
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC never trailed in this game and had control of it from late in the second quarter until the end. The run game for USC was a key factor, led by King Miller, who rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown. 

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football