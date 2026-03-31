USC Trojans Coach Mike Ekeler Makes Bold Prediction About Desman Stephens II

USC Trojans special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Ekeler is in his first season at USC under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, and Ekeler exuded excitement when talking about one linebacker in particular while appearing on Trojans Live.

What Mike Ekeler Said About Desman Stephens II

Former Trojans quarterback Cody Kessler asked Ekeler about USC linebacker Desman Stephens II, and Ekeler could not contain his enthusiasm. According to the Trojans coach, USC has an NFL-caliber player leading the middle of the defense in 2026 thanks to Stephens.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) runs the ball after an interception in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"That guy is a pro, and he is so smart," said Ekeler about Stephens. "We talk about all the time about intellectual capital. Like man, it's a thinking man's game. Announcers, you hear them on TV, 'Man, they're thinking too much. They just need to go out and play.' That's one of the most ignorant statements I've ever heard in my life. This is a thinking man's game, but you want to process information extremely fast. So you can get your eyes right, understand what's gonna affect you, and then, now you're not reacting, you're anticipating. . . . "

"You got that mental checklist that I talked about, and that cat? He's gonna play for a long time. I'm not afraid to call my shot. That guy's got the ability to play for a long time, and there's certain things," Ekeler said. "Again, you're never there as a player, that's what's fun. That's what I told him today, I go, 'You'll never be there. It's a never-ending process, you're chasing greatness.' And that guy loves ball."

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler (left) watches warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ekeler continued to rave about Stephens' love of the game, his toughness, and his character while explaining why he believes Stephens will have success at the next level. He's the most experienced linebacker returning for USC and is a prime candidate to be one of the Trojans' leaders in 2026.

Desman Stephens Looking To Build on Breakout Year

The Trojans linebacker had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2025 with 59 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Riley highlighted Stephens' performance as the Trojans' leading tackler against Nebraska on Nov. 1, 2025.

“We were really pleased. I thought it was his best game as a Trojan in terms of just how aggressive, how downhill, how physical he played. He really took a big step from the Notre Dame game to this game, and we challenged him. And that's part of anybody, but especially a young guy that's earned a role like that where you're playing a lot of snaps," Riley said about Stephens.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stephens finished the year with the most tackles on the Trojans defense, and the departures of productive tacklers like linebacker Eric Gentry and safety Bishop Fitzgerald seem to suggest Stephens' production will only increase.

Stephens led USC with 10 total tackles against Nebraska, and he tied Fitzgerald with a team-high 10 total tackles in the loss to Notre Dame. He spent the entire year as one of the more productive defenders for USC, and later in the season against Oregon, Stephens once again led the Trojans defense with 17 total tackles.

Riley and the USC coaching staff added Washington linebacker Deven Bryant, and the Trojans have other young pieces that could make an impact at the linebacker position including Jaydn Walker and Elijah Newby as well as incoming recruits Talanoa Ili and Shaun Scott.