Why Star Wide Receiver Was USC's MVP in Loss vs. Notre Dame
The No. 20 USC Trojans fell to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in rainy South Bend. It was a great start for the Trojans, who drove right down the field and capped it off with a 10-yard touchdown snag by tight end Lake McRee.
From there, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love put on a rushing clinic. Love rushed for an incredible 228 yards and a touchdown. He also had five receptions for 37 yards.
Why was Lane the MVP for USC in this game?
Ja’Kobi Lane Wins MVP Despite Loss
Ja’Kobi Lane was the player of the game for the USC Trojans. In what was difficult conditions for a wide receiver to succeed in, Lane was the game’s leading receiver. He had six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
The biggest play of the game for the USC offense was a 66-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Maiava to Lane. This gave USC a 24-21 lead late in the third quarter. The lead would not last long however. Notre Dame received the ensuing kickoff and ran it all the way back for a touchdown to take the lead right back.
MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup
MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame
MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame
Trojans Fall to 5-2
USC is now 5-2 after this loss to rival Notre Dame. The Trojans came in this game with momentum after their big win last week against the Michigan Wolverines. It’s back to the drawing board for USC as they now prepare for a bye week before their next game on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
It was a very disappointing loss for USC, who hoped to start a winning streak heading into the bye week. One play in particular had fans questioning USC coach Lincoln Riley against Notre Dame. Down one score in the fourth quarter and driving into Fighting Irish territory, the Trojans decided to use some trickery.
On 1st and 10, wide receiver Makai Lemon took a handoff to the right side. As he neared the sideline, Lemon looked to make a pass to fool the Notre Dame defense. Notre Dame was all over it and Lemon got caught in between securing the ball and trying to make a play with it.
He fumbled the ball and it was picked up around midfield by the defense. The rain could have played a factor in why the ball fell on the ground. It was definitely an interesting decision to make for Riley at that point in time in conditions where holding on to the ball was not easy.
The only good news for USC coming out of this game is that this was not a Big Ten conference loss. It will still be a long flight back for the Trojans to Los Angeles as they have now lost seven of the past eight meetings to Notre Dame.