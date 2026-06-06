Five Underrated Newcomers Who Could Impact USC Trojans Season

USC has several freshmen from its No. 1 class that are expected to make an immediate impact, headlined by receivers Boobie Feaster, Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, tight end Mark Bowman, guard Breck Kolojay and defensive end Luke Wafle.

And while they weren’t incredibly active in the transfer portal, the Trojans brought in multiple players that could be plug-and-play starters, such as cornerback Jontez Williams and receiver Terrell Anderson. But who are some underrated newcomers that could make an impact this fall?

Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle

USC Trojans redshirt senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren | USC Trojans on SI

Michigan State transfer defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren wasn’t a flashy pickup in the portal, but it was definitely a necessary one that could pay great dividends this season.

VanSumeren, a two-year starter for the Spartans, is an old-school defensive lineman with his shaved head as if he were in the military. He brings toughness and has immediately become a leader, particularly through his actions on and off the field. VanSumeren is stout against the run and can take on double teams.

“Alex has this tough guy demeanor to where guys are automatically going to respect him,” said defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones. “He's a student of the game, and he's knows what’s going on, and guys listen to him because he doesn't make a lot of mistakes when he's on the field.”

Elbert Hill, Cornerback

USC Trojans freshman cornerback Elbert Hill | USC Trojans on SI

It’s hard to say freshman cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill is underrated as a player, considering he was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class according to ESPN.

However, when discussing which freshmen will contribute the most this fall and the cornerback competition, Hill is underrated. Williams, an Iowa State transfer, has experience and Power Four production. Marcelles Williams started 11 games last season, and coaches raved about his progression this spring.

There’s also redshirt sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson and redshirt freshman RJ Sermons, a former five-star recruit. It’s an intriguing position battle, and one Hill shouldn’t be written off in. The Ohio native shone this spring. He’s a tremendous athlete with advanced technique and elite ball skills. He earned praise from head coach Lincoln Riley and multiple veterans in the spring.

“He's still a baby out there. He's still growing, but he's a baller,” said cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. “He's everything that was advertised coming out of high school, and it's only a matter of time before fans are screaming No. 2 name.”

Zuriah Fisher, Defensive End

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pass rush, pass rush and more pass rush. It’s an area of the Trojans defense that needs more production and overall consistency.

Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher is entering his seventh collegiate season and is someone who can get after the quarterback. He’s had an injury-riddled career, hence the number of seasons, but Fisher started 11 games this past season for the Nittany Lions and can certainly be a key rotational player on the defensive front.

A secondary’s best friend is a good pass rush. The Trojans will face several top signal-callers in 2026, such as Oregon’s Dante Moore, Washington’s Demond Williams, Penn State’s Rocco Becht, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Indiana's Josh Hoover. All five are critical matchups that will determine their playoff hopes, and being able to greatly affect the quarterback is vital.

Deven Bryant, Linebacker

USC Trojans redshirt junior linebacker Deven Bryant | USC Trojans on SI

Junior Desman Stephens will start at one of the linebacker positions after becoming a full-time starter in 2025. Who starts alongside him is the question mark.

There’s redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker, who appeared in all 13 games and started five games last season and Washington transfer Deven Bryant, a redshirt junior who finished third on the Huskies in tackles in 2025. It will continue to be an intriguing position battle during fall camp. Similar to its pass rush, USC needs more consistent play at the linebacker position.

Freshman Talanoa Ili doesn’t start next season, but he is an underrated newcomer to keep an eye on at linebacker.

Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui, Defensive Tackle

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Four-star freshman defensive linemen TomTom Topui helped restore the Mater Dei (Calif.) to USC pipeline when he flipped his pledge from Oregon last spring. Topui visited campus well over a dozen times after that and got very accustomed to being around the program.

So, when the 6-3, 325-pound local product arrived on campus this spring, he hit the ground running. Topui is a great blend of size, power and quickness and should factor in immediately to the interior defensive line rotation.

“Tom is super twitchy. Tom has a really good first step where he can just get off the ball and go,” Jones said. “He got a track runner first step. He does a good job getting off the ball, being able to penetrate gaps, but he also does a great job of playing with his hands, striking blocks, and anchoring it as well. And even if we're doing movements, good lateral steps and being able to quickly get back vertical upfield.”

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