USC Trojans Schedule at the NFL Combine
With drills at the NFL Combine starting on Thursday, Feb. 26, all eyes will be on the top prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft class. Seven former USC Trojans were invited to participate, and their schedules are determined by their position group.
- Makai Lemon, wide receiver
- Ja’Kobi Lane, wide receiver
- Lake McRee, tight end
- Anthony Lucas, defensive end
- Eric Gentry, linebacker
- Bishop Fitzgerald, safety
- Kamari Ramsey, safety
In addition to participating in workouts, prospects will also be meeting with various teams and also speaking to the media. Stay tuned at USC Trojans on SI for coverage throughout the week.
USC Prospects' NFL Combine Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 26; 12 p.m. PT on NFL Network
defensive linemen and linebackers
- Anthony Lucas
- Eric Gentry
Friday, Feb. 27; 12 p.m. PT on NFL Network
tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties
- Lake McRee
- Kamari Ramsey
- Bishop Fitzgerald
Saturday, Feb. 28; 10 a.m. PT on NFL Network
quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs
- Makai Lemon
- Ja'Kobi Lane
Sunday, March 1; 10 a.m. PT on NFL Network
offensive linemen
- No Trojans
NFL Combine Media Schedule
Every position group will also speak to the media the day before working out. As a result, USC fans will get to hear from all eight players representing the Trojans at the NFL Combine.
- Wednesday, Feb. 25: kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers
- Thursday, Feb. 26: tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties
- Friday, Feb. 27: quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs
- Saturday, Feb. 28: offensive linemen
What to Watch for at the NFL Combine
Star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are known commodities within the USC fanbase, but they both have a chance to show off their skills at the NFL Combine. Which drills Lemon participates in remains to be seen as he is widely projected as a first-round pick, but he and Lane could put on a show.
Both Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald were some of USC's most important defenders during 2025, and their injuries were felt by the Trojans defense. The two safeties flashed in part because of their instinctiveness, versatility, and physicality helping out in the run game.
Thanks to injuries in USC's secondary, Ramsey played a majority of his 2025 snaps out of the nickel. He also wore the green dot, meaning he relayed communication from Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to the rest of his teammates on the field. His season ended with a knee injury in November, so his performance at the combine will be one worth monitoring.
Meanwhile, Fitzgerald made an impact despite also having an injury-shortened season. In five games, Fitzgerald registered 51 total tackles and two interceptions, but he was also injured in mid-November against Iowa.
How will Fitzgerald perform at the combine? Both he and Ramsey are considered some of the top safeties in a rather deep draft class in 2026, so a strong showing at the NFL Combine could go a long ways for their draft stock.
USC defensive lineman Anthony Lucas has a chance to show off his rare athleticism and combination of size and speed. Drills that Lucas can prove himself in would be the three-cone drill and the 40-yard dash.
Former Trojans tight end Lake McRee had a productive 2025, catching 30 passes for 450 yards and four touchdowns, and he could be one of the more underrated tight end prospects in the draft. That could change, though, if he can perform well in speed drills at the combine.
Linebacker Eric Gentry is likely to stand out because of his measurements, but will his lower weight become an issue? Good testing at the combine could be key for the former Trojans linebacker.
