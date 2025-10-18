What USC vs. Notre Dame Means For College Football Playoff Chances
With College Football Playoff hopes on the line, the No. 20 USC Trojans will face off against one of their fiercest rivals, the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, on Saturday night in South Bend.
The result of Saturday night's matchup will define both teams' seasons as the winner of the game will improve their chances of earning a spot in the College Football playoff, while the loser will likely be out of consideration.
USC's Chances At The Playoff On The Line Against Notre Dame and Beyond
USC's road to the playoff is more difficult compared to Notre Dame's. Entering Saturday night's matchup against Notre Dame, USC has a 30 percent chance of making it to the playoff according to ESPN. A win over the Fighting Irish would increase the Trojans' chances of winning the playoff to 58 percent.
Regardless of the result on Saturday night, USC will still be alive for a spot in the playoff. A loss, however, would make their path more difficult, as their playoff chances would drop to 17 percent. After playing Notre Dame, the Trojans will face two other ranked teams on the road, including No. 25 Nebraska (Nov. 1) and No. 8 Oregon (Nov. 22).
USC will also need to not slip up in their three remaining home games against Northwestern (Nov. 7), Iowa (Nov. 15), and UCLA (Nov. 29). A win against Notre Dame and Oregon will just about guarantee a spot in the playoff for the Trojans.
A loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night means that USC needs to run the table the rest of the regular season to make an argument to be in the playoff.
Notre Dame In a Must Win Situation For the College Football Playoff Against USC
The pressure, for the most part, in terms of playoff chances, is on Notre Dame, as they have already lost two games this season. Notre Dame opened the season with a 0-2 record, which featured down-to-the-wire losses to No. 2 Miami and No. 4 Texas A&M. A loss to USC on Saturday would drop Notre Dame's playoff chances to 0.3 percent, all but eliminating them from contention.
Notre Dame's schedule for the rest of the season is easier than USC's. According to ESPN Insights, Notre Dame has a 48 percent chance of winning its remaining games. After playing USC, the Fighting Irish have games remaining against Boston College, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Stanford.
These are five games that Notre Dame will be heavily favored in. If they finish the regular season at 10-2, it'll be hard to leave them out of the playoff, given their two quality losses.
What a Win Over Notre Dame Would Mean For USC?
Since taking over as coach for USC, Lincoln Riley has a 1-2 record against Notre Dame, with his lone win coming in his first season in 2022. Notre Dame has been dominant over USC the last two seasons, winning both games by double digits.
A win over Notre Dame on Saturday night, in which the Trojans would eliminate the Fighting Irish's playoff contention, would be huge for Riley and USC. Riley earned a signature win in week 7 against the Michigan Wolverines, but earning a second straight victory over a ranked opponent would be a huge confidence boost for USC the rest of the season.