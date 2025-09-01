All Trojans

College Football Analysts Changing Opinions on USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley?

The USC Trojans made a statement with their blowout win over Missouri State. One college football analyst in particular believes that USC's win was a sign of bigger and better things to come for the Trojans.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans delivered one of the most promising performances in the Lincoln Riley era after defeating the Missouri State Bears 73-13 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Even after an offseason of doubt and criticism, the Trojans performance surprised many, and will look to build off their 73-point momentum heading into week 2.

NFL and College Football Analyst Colin Cowherd posted his reaction to the Trojans win on social media, expressing his negative assumption may have been wrong to make.

Colin Cowherd Kept USC On His Radar Last Weekend

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Cowherd used his platform to discuss the reality of NIL and revenue sharing, more specifically how it protects coaches from losing their jobs. Cowherd used Riley as an example, whose expensive buyout adds a layer of protection to his career in South Central.

"Lincoln Riley, I know the number, he’s not going anywhere!" Cowherd said on an episode of The Herd in July. "They just spent $300 million on facilities. $18 million on NIL. He’s got an $80 million buyout! So, I think NIL actually protects the staff. You probably get a year or two more than you used to."

What's been said and known is Riley's tenure in Los Angeles has not been perfect. However, his football intelligence and recruiting expertise has helped develop the Trojans in a positive manner, building a bright future for USC.

Riley currently holds the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 and drew some of this season's most talented players from the transfer portal, one being Hutchinson Community College running back Waymond Jordan.

Jordan was the No. 1 JUCO running back from the portal and named the 2024 NJCAA Player of the Year. On Saturday against the Bears, Jordan scored his first career touchdown in a Trojan's jersey.

Riley's Roster Depth Does Not Support Cowherds Initial Thoughts

What Cowherd also discussed earlier this year was the lack of skill on Riley's roster, noting the Trojans had very few impact players.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s the only time in Lincoln Riley’s career I don’t like their quarterback situation at all. The most talented kid’s a true freshman.” Cowherd said. “He’s not going to go in the Big Ten and spin it and be dominant. And the kid that’s starting, Lincoln, likes him more than I do. The UNLV kid — I think, you know, I think he’s a gamer, but his judgment — um, he just makes too many mistakes for me, and Lincoln doesn’t like that.”

Quarterback Jayden Maiava was one of the most impressive players in Saturday's performance, with backup quarterback Husan Longstreet not far behind.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava finished the day with 15 of 18 completions, 295 yards through the air and two touchdowns, a hopeful performance for the signal-caller's second season with USC.

Longstreet's debut with the Trojans was effective, he finished a perfect 9-of-9 through the air for 69 yards with one passing touchdown, and also ran for a score.

The Trojans return to the Coliseum to host coach Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Golden Eagles. The week 2 matchup marks the first visit for Helton since his tenure with USC.

TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

