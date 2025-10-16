USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Preview, TV Channel, Radio, Betting Odds
The No. 20 USC Trojans are coming off a critical win, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Trojans are 5-1, going 3-1 in Big Ten conference play. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have a big matchup ahead, facing the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
How to Watch
The No. 20 USC Trojans will face the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. PT at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The TV broadcast for the game will be on NBC and the radio call can be listened to on ESPN LA 710.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 9.5-point underdogs against Notre Dame on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is +275, and the point total is set at 61.5.
USC’s Offense To Maintain Momentum?
The USC Trojans had a big performance against the Michigan Wolverines and have the chance to prove they can maintain consistency. Using the momentum from their game against Michigan will be crucial against Notre Dame.
The Trojans are the only program in the Big Ten to score more than 30 points in every game this season. The team also leads the Big Ten in third down conversion percentage (0.552), fourth down conversion percentage (0.833), and yards per completion (14.38).
Much of USC’s success on offense is thanks to quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is having a strong season with the Trojans. Maiava is one of four Power Four quarterbacks averaging more than 300 yards per game. Even in USC’s loss to Illinois, Maiava gave the team a chance to win it.
Maiava has passed for 1,852 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions. What has helped the team is that he has been sacked just three times, getting the ball out fast and using his legs when he needs to. Maiava has rushed the ball for 50 yards and four touchdowns as well.
While Maiava spreads the ball around, wide receiver Makai Lemon is building a strong NFL Draft stock with his performance this season. Lemon leads the team with 682 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The connection between Maiava and Lemon will be one to watch against the Fighting Irish.
The Trojans have a strong run game, but will be without star running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan. Sanders will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, while Jordan is expected to miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury.
The running back room has been elite, and this is a tough blow for the Trojans. Freshman running back King Miller will have to step up, just as he did against Michigan. Miller has totaled 29 carries for 310 yards and three touchdowns this season.
USC’s Defense Must Stand Their Ground
The USC Trojans' defense stepped up against Michigan, limiting the Wolverines to just 13 points and 316 total yards. Despite Michigan’s talented run game, the Trojans limited them to just 109 rushing yards. USC’s defense will have to keep it up against Notre Dame.
Linebacker Eric Gentry is a playmaker for the defense, involved in every play when on the field. He leads the team with 41 total tackles, three sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald is another star on the team this season with 30 total tackles, one sack, and five interceptions. Fitzgerald is coming off a game with two interceptions and could play a key role against Notre Dame.
Notre Dame On Win Streak
The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish may have started the season with two losses, but have since gone on to win four straight games. The team has strong momentum, and playing in their home stadium does give them an edge against the Trojans.
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has passed for 1,622 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also been sacked nine times.
Carr’s top target is wide receiver Jordan Faison, who leads the team with 376 yards and two touchdowns, but wide receiver Malachi Fields and tight end Eli Raridon are key parts of Notre Dame's offense as well.
The biggest player for the Trojans' defense to watch for is Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love. Love has rushed for 530 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Running back Jadarian Price has helped take the load off of Love, totaling 422 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. USC will have to find a way to shut down the run game quickly to pull off the upset.
While Maiava has done well avoiding the sack, he and the offense have to prepare for defensive lineman Boubacar Traore, who leads the team with 5.5 sacks. Maiava will have to remain poised and continue to play at a high level against a defense that has 11 interceptions this year.
USC vs. Notre Dame Prediction
Notre Dame will get the best of USC again, with the Trojans losing 37-35.
The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have one of the oldest rivalries in sports, and this may be the last matchup for a while. While both teams will already want the win, the chance of the rivalry ending makes a win much more substantial.
USC holds a 37-52-5 record against Notre Dame, currently on a two-game losing streak.
After USC faces Notre Dame, the Trojans will have their second bye week.
