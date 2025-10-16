How USC Trojans’ D’Anton Lynn is Creating Problems with Detailed Blitz Packages
Football is a chess match, and USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has been effective using all of his pieces in exotic blitz packages to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, most recently with Michigan five-star freshman Bryce Underwood.
“When we get in those packages, just the more positions that are a threat to rush and can affect the quarterback, the more it makes the offense have to think who's coming, who's not coming,” Lynn said.
Utilizing Safeties in Blitzes
Early in the second quarter against Michigan, Lynn dialed up a five-man pressure on third down that blitzed safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who disguised the look as man coverage, off the edge from a distance and got home to Underwood.
The play knocked the Wolverines out of field goal and forced them to punt. It was the first sack of Fitzgerald’s career, and the NC State transfer did it in a game where he also recorded two interceptions.
“He usually lets other people go,” Fitzgerald said. “So that's why I was like a special moment for me, because I finally got one.”
Fitzgerald isn’t the only safety to record his first career sack this season. Junior Christian Pierce got home in the first quarter of the Trojans week 3 win over Purdue.
And even though Pierce only has the one sack, he has been effective throwing off the rhythm of quarterbacks with his pressure.
“Obviously you want sacks,” Lynn said. “But if it's not sacks, it's just still like speeding up his process, getting him off the spot, anything we can do to make him uncomfortable.”
Last season, it was primarily Kamari Ramsey that was used on safety blitzes, but with the redshirt junior primarily playing the nickel position, until this past weekend, Fitzgerald and Pierce have stepped into that role.
In 2025, Lynn has used Ramsey in blitz packages from the nickel. His pressure with defensive tackle Devan Thompkins lead to Jamaal Jarrett's famous "thicc six" in that Purdue game.
In week 5 against Illinois, USC struggled to create a pass rush with just its front four. So, Lynn sent cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson on a blitz from the boundary, the same side as a twist upfront.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer never saw Nicholson coming and drilled him the chest.
“We just try to make sure that we can make as many people a threat as possible,” Lynn said.
Versatility of Defensive Front
The Trojans defensive linemen changed their numbers in the offseason to match their new mindsets. It’s a group that consistently demands more out of each other and will do whatever it takes for the team.
They are constantly working on their craft under the tutelage of defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua to elevate their games.
In large part, it’s the same guys as last season, plus the addition of five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart and transfer Keeshawn Silver in the main rotation. Freshman Floyd Boucard has also played a part but will miss some time over the next several weeks with a lower body injury.
However, the biggest difference with the returning unit is the versatility amongst the group and Lynn has taken advantage.
Defensive end Anthony Lucas has lined up at tackle to create an interior pressure on passing downs. Lucas has two sacks on the season (he would have probably have more without some blatantly missed holding calls), pairing him Thompkins, who has three sacks of his own, which is tied for second on the team.
Lynn has used defensive end Braylan Shelby and Lucas as off ball inside linebackers to blitz the quarterback. Shelby leads the Trojans in sacks with 3.5 and defensive end Kameryn Crawford has 2.5 of his own. In total, Southern Cal is tied for seventh in the country in sacks.
It’s a dangerous front four that can create a pass rush on their own. But when Lynn has the opportunity to compliment those guys with the back seven, he’s going to take it.
“We obviously want to give as many guys the chance to rush as possible, but we give everyone the chance to do it in practice,” Lynn said. "And the guys that show they can do it in practice, we allow them to do it games.”
Linebacker Unit
Redshirt senior Eric Gentry leads a young linebacker group. He’s made his presence known in the backfield this season, ranking first on the team in tackles for loss with seven and tied for second in sacks with three.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Jaydn Walker played a career-high 41 snaps against Michigan, as the “Will” in the Trojans 4-3 defense. Lynn described Walker as someone that has always flashed since he’s been here but has been more consistent the past couple of months.
He paired with his fellow linebacker recruit in the 2024 cycle, sophomore Desman Stephens, who has started at the ‘Mike’ position in all six games this season. Lynn also used his two young linebackers this past weekend to effect Underwood.
Lynn stood on the opposite sideline of one of his former mentors in week 7, Michigan defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale and the student became the teacher.
Lynn had served as the safeties coach under Martindale for two seasons in 2021-22, when he was the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.
Martindale has been known to have a blitz heavy scheme, but the 35-year-old Trojans coach, who is in his second season as the Trojans defensive coordinator has begun to develop his own reputation for dialing up pressures.