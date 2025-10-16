What Kirk Herbstreit Said About Trust Issues With USC Trojans' Rankings
The No. 20 USC Trojans are coming off a critical win against the Michigan Wolverines. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans hold a 5-1 record, going 3-1 in Big Ten conference play. Despite the win over Michigan, who were ranked No. 15 entering the matchup, USC is only No. 20 heading into week 8.
Not only did USC defeat Michigan, but the Trojans dominated, winning 31-13. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit explained why the Trojans are not being ranked as high despite the big win over the Wolverines.
“I think what’s happened to USC, when it comes to AP voters and maybe even the Coaches Poll, is they’re kind of one foot in and one foot out,” Herbstreit said on the ‘Dan Patrick Show.’ “You know, it’s been a long time since USC has been a relevant, top-ten team. And I think, more often than not, a program like USC, with its tradition, gets the benefit of the doubt when it comes to preseason rankings.
“And, the last few years with Lincoln Riley there, they’ve not proven to be the team that could adjust to the Big Ten and become a perennial power. So, people are kind of like, okay, let’s wait and see,” Herbstreit continued.
Sounds like some trust issues exist until USC can continue to show it is dominant.
Matchup vs. Notre Dame To Provide Clarity On USC
The No. 20 USC Trojans will face the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. PT. Notre Dame has gotten the better of the Trojans, winning the last two matchups.
Notre Dame holds a 4-2 record, but has won four games in a row. Defeating Notre Dame would prove just how strong USC is. On the other hand, if the Trojans lose, it could once again cause USC to drop in the rankings and not be considered a contender.
“I still feel like, even though they beat Michigan fairly convincingly? I still feel like okay, okay, okay, let’s see how they do at Notre Dame,” Herbstreit continued. “Then I can say, okay, Lincoln Riley has got them going. That’s my take on where USC is.”
Defeating Michigan and Notre Dame would not only demonstrate that the Trojans are a strong team, but that they can play consistently at a high level. Defeating Michigan was a start, notably after the increased conversation surrounding Riley’s struggle to beat a ranked opponent, but now the Trojans have to continue to trend upward.
USC’s Remaining Opponents
A win against Notre Dame is the first step for the Trojans to finish out the season on a high note and potentially make the College Football Playoff, but USC currently has two other ranked opponents on their schedule.
On Nov. 1, the Trojans will face the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Cornhuskers hold a 5-1 record, similar to USC, but Nebraska's loss is against Michigan.
The Trojans will also face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22, which not only is one of the toughest matchups on USC's schedule, but could be a defining game for the program. If the Trojans were to defeat Oregon, USC's chances of making the CFP would increase.
The USC Trojans will have to take the season one game at a time, first focusing on defeating Notre Dame in a big rivalry matchup. After facing the Fighting Irish, USC will have another bye before finishing out the season.
USC and Notre Dame will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Notre Dame Stadium.