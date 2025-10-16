All Trojans

What Kirk Herbstreit Said About Trust Issues With USC Trojans' Rankings

The No. 20 USC Trojans are coming off a big win against the Michigan Wolverines. Entering the matchup, the Wolverines were ranked No. 15, and despite the Trojans' dominating win, USC is No. 20. College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit explains why USC cannot be highly ranked yet.

Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman.
Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Not only did USC defeat Michigan, but the Trojans dominated, winning 31-13. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit explained why the Trojans are not being ranked as high despite the big win over the Wolverines.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Kirk Herbstreit Notre Dame Fighting Irish Marcus Freeman Oregon Ducks Big Ten
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think what’s happened to USC, when it comes to AP voters and maybe even the Coaches Poll, is they’re kind of one foot in and one foot out,” Herbstreit said on the ‘Dan Patrick Show.’ “You know, it’s been a long time since USC has been a relevant, top-ten team. And I think, more often than not, a program like USC, with its tradition, gets the benefit of the doubt when it comes to preseason rankings.

“And, the last few years with Lincoln Riley there, they’ve not proven to be the team that could adjust to the Big Ten and become a perennial power. So, people are kind of like, okay, let’s wait and see,” Herbstreit continued.

Sounds like some trust issues exist until USC can continue to show it is dominant.

Matchup vs. Notre Dame To Provide Clarity On USC

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Kirk Herbstreit Notre Dame Fighting Irish Marcus Freeman Oregon Ducks Big Ten
Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after a score during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Notre Dame won 56-13. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The No. 20 USC Trojans will face the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. PT. Notre Dame has gotten the better of the Trojans, winning the last two matchups.

Notre Dame holds a 4-2 record, but has won four games in a row. Defeating Notre Dame would prove just how strong USC is. On the other hand, if the Trojans lose, it could once again cause USC to drop in the rankings and not be considered a contender.

“I still feel like, even though they beat Michigan fairly convincingly? I still feel like okay, okay, okay, let’s see how they do at Notre Dame,” Herbstreit continued. “Then I can say, okay, Lincoln Riley has got them going. That’s my take on where USC is.”

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Defeating Michigan and Notre Dame would not only demonstrate that the Trojans are a strong team, but that they can play consistently at a high level. Defeating Michigan was a start, notably after the increased conversation surrounding Riley’s struggle to beat a ranked opponent, but now the Trojans have to continue to trend upward.

USC’s Remaining Opponents

A win against Notre Dame is the first step for the Trojans to finish out the season on a high note and potentially make the College Football Playoff, but USC currently has two other ranked opponents on their schedule. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Kirk Herbstreit Notre Dame Fighting Irish Marcus Freeman Oregon Ducks Big Ten
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

On Nov. 1, the Trojans will face the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Cornhuskers hold a 5-1 record, similar to USC, but Nebraska's loss is against Michigan.

The Trojans will also face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22, which not only is one of the toughest matchups on USC's schedule, but could be a defining game for the program. If the Trojans were to defeat Oregon, USC's chances of making the CFP would increase.

The USC Trojans will have to take the season one game at a time, first focusing on defeating Notre Dame in a big rivalry matchup. After facing the Fighting Irish, USC will have another bye before finishing out the season.

USC and Notre Dame will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Notre Dame Stadium. 

