Questionable Officiating With Multiple Missed Calls in USC-Notre Dame
The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the midst of a physical game. The referees have been letting the teams play. On a couple different plays, the Notre Dame defense appeared to get away with what looked to be penalties thats would have extended the drive.
No Pass Interference on Tanook Hines
Deep in their own territory, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava took a shot down the right sideline, trying to get the ball to wide receiver Tanook Hines. It looked like the Notre Dame defender without looking for the ball made contact with Hines, preventing him to make a play on the ball.
Missed Facemask?
Later on that same drive, Maiava rolled out and threw the ball away, but was grabbed on his facemask by a Notre Dame player that wasn’t called either. USC ended up punting the ball back to the Fighting Irish.
Did Notre Dame Get Away With A Punch?
In the second quarter, there was a play where in the aftermath, it looked like a Notre Dame player attempted and connected with an open hand punch at defensive end Anthony Lucas. Here is the play in question.
Notre Dame Running Wild on Offense
The Notre Dame offense has dominated the game on the ground with star running back Jeremiyah Love. Love has 10 carries for 134 yards and touchdown. With a 14-10 lead, Notre Dame looked like they were about to take control of the game as they entered the USC red zone.
Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr then made a puzzling decision on 3rd and goal. Carr was flushed out of the pocket, then ran back 20 yards before making an ill advised throw that was intercepted by USC defensive end Braylan Shelby.
USC took advantage of this mistake and answered with a field goal to cut the lead to 14-13 Notre Dame. Notre Dame got the ball after the field goal and went three and out, but there was another no-call by the refs.
This time not in Notre Dame favor when a questionable late hit delivered by USC went uncalled on third down. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke to NBC as he was heading into the locker room at halftime.
"We got to play with better technique. We can’t panic when the ball is in the air," Freeman said. "Just do what you’ve always done…We’re all confident in CJ Carr."
USC Hanging Around
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is 14/24 passing for 177 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. USC's leading receiver is freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines with three receptions for 57 yards. On the ground, walk-on running back has 11 carries for 53 yards.
The play of the half for the USC offense was on their opening drive when Lake McRee hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass.