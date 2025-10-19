All Trojans

Questionable Officiating With Multiple Missed Calls in USC-Notre Dame

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in a close one in South Bend. Heading into halftime, the Fighting Irish are up 14-13. There has been some questionable officiating both ways in this rivalry game.

Cory Pappas

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the midst of a physical game. The referees have been letting the teams play. On a couple different plays, the Notre Dame defense appeared to get away with what looked to be penalties thats would have extended the drive. 

No Pass Interference on Tanook Hines

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish Lincoln Riley Referees Questionable Officiating Marcus Freeman Lincoln Riley Rivalry
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Deep in their own territory, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava took a shot down the right sideline, trying to get the ball to wide receiver Tanook Hines. It looked like the Notre Dame defender without looking for the ball made contact with Hines, preventing him to make a play on the ball. 

Missed Facemask?

Later on that same drive, Maiava rolled out and threw the ball away, but was grabbed on his facemask by a Notre Dame player that wasn’t called either. USC ended up punting the ball back to the Fighting Irish. 

MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup


MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame

MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame

Did Notre Dame Get Away With A Punch?

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish Lincoln Riley Referees Questionable Officiating Marcus Freeman Lincoln Riley Rivalry
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) gets hit by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In the second quarter, there was a play where in the aftermath, it looked like a Notre Dame player attempted and connected with an open hand punch at defensive end Anthony Lucas. Here is the play in question. 

Notre Dame Running Wild on Offense 

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish Lincoln Riley Referees Questionable Officiating Marcus Freeman Lincoln Riley Rivalry
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame offense has dominated the game on the ground with star running back Jeremiyah Love. Love has 10 carries for 134 yards and touchdown. With a 14-10 lead, Notre Dame looked like they were about to take control of the game as they entered the USC red zone. 

Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr then made a puzzling decision on 3rd and goal. Carr was flushed out of the pocket, then ran back 20 yards before making an ill advised throw that was intercepted by USC defensive end Braylan Shelby. 

USC took advantage of this mistake and answered with a field goal to cut the lead to 14-13 Notre Dame. Notre Dame got the ball after the field goal and went three and out, but there was another no-call by the refs.

This time not in Notre Dame favor when a questionable late hit delivered by USC went uncalled on third down. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke to NBC as he was heading into the locker room at halftime.

"We got to play with better technique. We can’t panic when the ball is in the air," Freeman said. "Just do what you’ve always done…We’re all confident in CJ Carr."

USC Hanging Around

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish Lincoln Riley Referees Questionable Officiating Marcus Freeman Lincoln Riley Rivalry
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is 14/24 passing for 177 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. USC's leading receiver is freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines with three receptions for 57 yards. On the ground, walk-on running back has 11 carries for 53 yards.

The play of the half for the USC offense was on their opening drive when Lake McRee hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football