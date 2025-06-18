USC Trojans Lose Official Visit With 5-Star Recruit Trenton Henderson
Five-star edge rushing recruit Trenton Henderson is one of the top defensive players in the 2026 class, but the chances of him becoming a USC Trojan have taken a hit. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound standout from Florida announced he will not be taking his scheduled official visit to USC. Henderson shared the update on social media, dealing a notable setback to Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and USC's efforts to remain in the race for his commitment.
Trenton Henderson’s recruitment has been competitive, with visits to the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, and USC Trojans. However, the Florida Gators emerged as his top choice following his recent visit to Gainesville. Henderson’s decision not to take his official visit to USC marks a significant shift in the race for his commitment.
Henderson had previously planned to be on campus in Los Angeles this weekend as part of a key June recruiting slate for USC. With the Trojans building the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, Henderson’s visit was seen as a critical opportunity for defensive line coach Eric Henderson and the staff to pitch him on being a centerpiece edge rusher in USC’s future front seven. That window has now closed, at least for the time being.
The loss of Henderson’s visit narrows USC’s margin for error in its pursuit of elite pass rushers. While the Trojans have secured verbal commitments from several high-profile defensive linemen, the edge rusher position remains an area where USC could still use a blue-chip addition. Of the seven defensive line prospects currently committed in the 2026 class, only two project as true edge players: three-star Andrew Williams and four-star Braeden Jones.
Henderson is ranked as the No. 11 edge rusher and No. 82 overall prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite, and would have instantly become the most heralded edge commitment in USC’s class. He is rated even higher by 247Sports' in-house rankings, which place him as the No. 4 edge rusher and the No. 28 overall player in the country.
One player who could help fill that void is four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle. The New Jersey native recently wrapped up his official visit to Los Angeles and left with the Trojans firmly in the mix. USC is considered a serious contender alongside Texas, Ohio State, and Penn State. Wafle is coming off a strong junior campaign and is trending toward a top-10 ranking at his position. The staff is optimistic about its chances, especially after what sources have described as a highly successful weekend visit.
Even without Henderson, the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class continues to impress. It remains the highest-ranked group in the country, headlined by five-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and four-star defensive linemen Simote Katoanga, Jaimeon Winfield, and Tomuhini Topui, all of whom rank inside the 247Sports national top 100. If Wafle were to join that mix, USC would further strengthen what is already shaping up to be the program’s most complete defensive front in the Lincoln Riley era.
For now, the focus shifts back to maintaining momentum with remaining targets while staying optimistic about the future. In any top-tier recruiting cycle, commitments will come and go, and even the most carefully laid plans can shift overnight