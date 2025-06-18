USC Trojans Or Ohio State To Land Four-Star EDGE Recruit Luke Wafle?
The USC Trojans are sitting in the drivers seat for one of the best uncommitted edge rushers in the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star recruit Luke Wafle visited USC this past weekend and the Trojans made quite the impression on the New Jersey native.
USC coach Lincoln Riley is looking to make one more big splash on the recruiting front before turning their full attention to the gridiron for the upcoming season.
On3’s Steve Wiltlfong logged a prediction for Ohio State to land Wafle's commitment.
However, Tom Loy of 247Sports said that USC was trending upward for the four-star edge rusher after hosting him on an official visit.
"USC is believed to be trending for the No. 1 player in New Jersey. Coach Lincoln Riley and his staff hosted Wafle over the weekend for his official visit, and it's clear the Trojans made a huge move. The USC staff continues to make him a top priority, and people within the program believe that he's going to be a Trojan,” Loy said.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports said that Wafle could find himself being an early contributor to a contender at the next level.
"Not always the quickest off the snap, but has the awareness to move laterally and beat cutoffs. Likely to find most success in a similar alignment on Saturdays as he’s built for box-based football with his toughness and football IQ. Might need some time to find his footing, but projects as a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that can do the dirty work," Ivins said.
The Trojans have been able to land multiple highly-touted recruits on the defensive side of the ball in their 2026 recruiting class, but have struggled at landing the top edge rushers available.
USC recently reeled in four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, who is one of the best recruits at the position. The potential addition of Wafle, the No. 6 edge rusher and No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey according to 247Sports Composite rankings, would signify the Trojans’ dominance in recruiting defensive players at every level.
With only two edge rushers currently committed in their recruiting class, Wafle would be the highest-rated edge rusher to commit to the program. Four-star Braeden Jones and three-star Andrew Williams would be great complementary options to Wafle.
Jones is the No. 24 edge rusher in the country and has been committed to the Trojans since last October. He recently visited Los Angeles on an official visit along with Wafle over the past weekend. Williams is one of 17 in-state recruits that have pledged to the program. He is currently ranked as the No. 95 edge rusher and is a projectable prospect at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds who just oozes potential.
In addition to Wafle, the Trojans are also looking to land another big defensive prospect in five-star safety Jett Washington, who recently listed USC as one of his three finalists. If Riley is able to land either one, or even both, it would put an exclamation point on the recruiting class.