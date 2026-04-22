USC Receiver Makai Lemon Lands With Unexpected Team in New NFL Mock Draft

Throughout the NFL Draft process, there have been plenty of different projections for the top prospects, which include wide receiver Makai Lemon of the USC Trojans.

In the latest mock draft, there is one interesting trade that could put Lemon in an intriguing spot as he begins his NFL career.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trade and Selection

Heading into the draft, the Tennessee Titans possess the fourth overall pick, but in a recent mock draft, Conor Orr of NFL Draft on SI projects that the Los Angeles Rams will make a trade with the Titans.

In this trade, the Rams move up to the fourth overall selection and the Titans move back to pick 13 and gain additional draft compensation. With this projected trade, the top of the NFL Draft could see a major shakeup.

Following the trade, the Titans decide to select Makai Lemon with the 13th overall pick to give their quarterback, Cam Ward, another weapon as he continues to develop. For Tennessee, adding a consistent receiver like Lemon could be exactly what they need.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Receiver Makai Lemon’s Skill Set

During the 2025 season, Lemon was named the best receiver in the country and won the Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver. Lemon’s ability to produce every week and, at times, take over games played a major role in his success last season.

In his 2025 campaign, Lemon recorded 79 receptions for 1,156 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an average of 14.6 yards per reception. The interesting part of Lemon’s production with the Trojans was the fact that he did most of his damage from the slot, which is quite rare, especially at the top end of college football.

Under USC coach Lincoln Riley, Lemon became one of the top targets with the versatility to be successful at a variety of positions across the field. With Lemon’s versatility, Riley had the chance to be very creative with the plays he called to get him the ball in several different ways.

In the slot, Lemon found success in underneath routes, over the middle, and used his speed to get over the top of defenses as well. Lemon’s physicality also allowed Riley to put Lemon in contested catch situations where he could shine and create high-percentage plays for the Trojans.

As Lemon begins his NFL career, he has a tremendous opportunity to find success with his skill set to be consistent and productive in a variety of roles.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1)looks downfield during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Fit With The Titans

With the Titans, the biggest thing Lemon brings is his reliability as a receiver to be a great target in the passing game for Cam Ward. With USC, Lemon constantly found ways to get open, and when he got his hands on the ball, it was very rare to see him drop it.

At the top end of the NFL Draft, many teams may want to make a splash, but that can often lead to inconsistent results. The consistency that Lemon can bring can help minimize that issue and fill a big need in the slot for Tennessee.

With Lemon’s competitive fire, he will no doubt want to contribute right away, no matter where he is drafted. Specifically with Tennessee, he could have that opportunity to be a focal point of the offense in addition to growing with a solid young quarterback like Ward.

As Lemon prepares to hear his name called in the NFL Draft later this week, several teams would love to add him to their roster, and if a trade like this does happen, a match with the Titans could be beneficial for both sides.

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