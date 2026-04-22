USC Receiver Makai Lemon Lands With Unexpected Team in New NFL Mock Draft
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Throughout the NFL Draft process, there have been plenty of different projections for the top prospects, which include wide receiver Makai Lemon of the USC Trojans.
In the latest mock draft, there is one interesting trade that could put Lemon in an intriguing spot as he begins his NFL career.
The Trade and Selection
Heading into the draft, the Tennessee Titans possess the fourth overall pick, but in a recent mock draft, Conor Orr of NFL Draft on SI projects that the Los Angeles Rams will make a trade with the Titans.
In this trade, the Rams move up to the fourth overall selection and the Titans move back to pick 13 and gain additional draft compensation. With this projected trade, the top of the NFL Draft could see a major shakeup.
Following the trade, the Titans decide to select Makai Lemon with the 13th overall pick to give their quarterback, Cam Ward, another weapon as he continues to develop. For Tennessee, adding a consistent receiver like Lemon could be exactly what they need.
Receiver Makai Lemon’s Skill Set
During the 2025 season, Lemon was named the best receiver in the country and won the Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver. Lemon’s ability to produce every week and, at times, take over games played a major role in his success last season.
In his 2025 campaign, Lemon recorded 79 receptions for 1,156 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an average of 14.6 yards per reception. The interesting part of Lemon’s production with the Trojans was the fact that he did most of his damage from the slot, which is quite rare, especially at the top end of college football.
Under USC coach Lincoln Riley, Lemon became one of the top targets with the versatility to be successful at a variety of positions across the field. With Lemon’s versatility, Riley had the chance to be very creative with the plays he called to get him the ball in several different ways.
In the slot, Lemon found success in underneath routes, over the middle, and used his speed to get over the top of defenses as well. Lemon’s physicality also allowed Riley to put Lemon in contested catch situations where he could shine and create high-percentage plays for the Trojans.
As Lemon begins his NFL career, he has a tremendous opportunity to find success with his skill set to be consistent and productive in a variety of roles.
Fit With The Titans
With the Titans, the biggest thing Lemon brings is his reliability as a receiver to be a great target in the passing game for Cam Ward. With USC, Lemon constantly found ways to get open, and when he got his hands on the ball, it was very rare to see him drop it.
At the top end of the NFL Draft, many teams may want to make a splash, but that can often lead to inconsistent results. The consistency that Lemon can bring can help minimize that issue and fill a big need in the slot for Tennessee.
With Lemon’s competitive fire, he will no doubt want to contribute right away, no matter where he is drafted. Specifically with Tennessee, he could have that opportunity to be a focal point of the offense in addition to growing with a solid young quarterback like Ward.
As Lemon prepares to hear his name called in the NFL Draft later this week, several teams would love to add him to their roster, and if a trade like this does happen, a match with the Titans could be beneficial for both sides.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94