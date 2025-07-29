All Trojans

USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Recruit Over Georgia Bulldogs

The USC Trojans have been predicted to land one of the top uncommitted recruits in the country in four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay. He is making his final decision on Aug. 1 and is down to the Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Miami Hurricanes.

Gabriel Duarte

Offensive lineman Breck Kolojay (#66) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida.
Offensive lineman Breck Kolojay (#66) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
The USC Trojans have 31 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class and are looking to add a couple more recruits to cap off their top ranked class.

One of the top recruits still left on the Trojans' board, four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, is looking to bring his recruitment to a close soon. Kolojay announced that he will make his final decision on what college he will be attending on Friday, Aug. 1.

(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Garcia Jr. of Rivals said that the Trojans are in the thick of Kolojay's recruitment despite coming on relatively late. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff offered him this past February. Kolojay didn't officially release a finalist list, but Miami and Georgia have been making a strong push for Colorado native.

"The Trojans are the newer contender to the party, drumming up interest earlier this year before a spring visit in April and official visit in June. There is no doubt it is the program having trended up the list most for Kolojay in 2025...the Big Ten program should be viewed as more than a dark horse," Garcia Jr. said.

Kolojay is the third-highest ranked interior offensive lineman that is uncommitted in the 2026 recruiting class. The No. 20 interior offensive lineman and the No. 286 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Kolojay would be the third interior offensive lineman to join the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class.

USC was on the receiving end of a prediction from Steve Wiltfong of On3 for Kolojay. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Trojans a 71.6 percent chance of landing the highly-touted recruit, giving Riley and USC's staff some hope heading into his commitment date later this week.

Regardless, it won't be an easy task going into Florida and beating out some of the best programs in the region for Kolojay. USC has proven to go across the country and reel in an offensive lineman recruit in five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The potential addition of Kolojay could solidify the Trojans' offensive line class as one of the best in the country. If Kolojay commits to the Men of Troy, he would become the fourth four-star offensive lineman or better to join their 2026 class.

Leading the way for USC's offensive line class is the consensus five-star offensive tackle and Kolojay's teammate, Pepe. The No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Pepe is the crown jewel of the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class.

Fellow four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov has been one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He is the No. 19 offensive tackle and No. 229 player in the country and could rise even higher by the Early Signing Period this winter.

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

