USC Trojans Predicted To Land Former Michigan State Defensive Back Commit
The USC Trojans are growing closer and closer to landing their first commit of the 2027 recruiting cycle with each passing day. Four-star safety Khalil Terry is one of many in-state prospects that are considering the Trojans. He's already visited campus and previously expressed interest in USC.
Terry, who was previously a Michigan State commit, has been heavily linked to the Trojans since backing off his pledge earlier in the summer. A three-way battle between Oklahoma, USC, and UCLA broke out following Terry's decommitment, but it looks like one team has began to break away from the pack.
Trojans Landing First Commit?
Terry was recently given a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of USC from 247Sports' Blair Angulo with a confidence meter of six. If Angulo's prediction comes to fruition, he would become the Trojans' first commit of their 2027 class.
He is ranked as the No. 25 safety and No. 239 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The No. 4 safety in California, Terry is one of many talented defensive backs in the Golden State.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees with the crystal ball and also favors USC in Terry's recruitment. The RPM gives the Trojans a 29.8 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.
Recruiting From Local Powerhouse
Despite being ranked as a four-star recruit, Terry isn't even the highest-rated prospect at Tustin (Calif.). On the defensive side of the ball, the Tillers haver three Top 25 players in California.
Four-star linebacker Taven Epps is the highest-rated player to hail from Tustin. Epps, a Texas commit, is ranked as the No. 6 linebacker and No. 103 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's the top in-state linebacker.
Four-star athlete Jon Ioane is a force to be reckoned along both the offensive and defensive line. The No. 7 athelte and No. 173 player in the country, Ioane is one of the most athletic big men in the cycle. He took significant snaps at quarterback during his sophomore season when Tustin needed an emergency quarterback.
Ioane could link back up with Terry at the next level, potentially at USC. The RPM gives the Men of Troy a staggering 97 percent chance of receiving Ioane's commitment.
Fellow In-State Recruit Close To Committing?
After dominating in the 2026 recruiting cycle, it's been a fairly slow start to the 2027 cycle for USC. The Trojans have a couple of commitments in the 2026 cycle that were made in 2024, making them over a year old, but the same can't be said yet for the 2027 cycle.
USC is closing in on four-star cornerback Duvay Williams. He hails from Serra, which has produced former USC greats like Adoree Jackson and Robert Woods. Williams is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 47 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.