USC Aiming To Sign Multiple Recruits From This Rising Southern California Powerhouse
The USC Trojans are ramping up their recruiting effort in the 2027 cycle. Currently sitting with zero commits in the cycle, it's not without a strong effort from the Trojans. USC coach Lincoln Riley is putting in overtime as they try to flip one of the top in-state recruits in the cycle.
Four-star linebacker Taven Epps is committed to Texas, but Riley and the Trojans have been applying pressure as they try to flip the top in-state linebacker in the 2027 cycle.
Trying To Flip The Script
Adam Gorney of Rivals said that Epps has been hearing extensively from the Trojans and is expected to make a game day visit this weekend.
It's a good sign for USC that they are able to get him on campus despite Epps' commitment to the Longhorns. This weekend's expected visit will mark Epps' third visit to USC according to Rivals.
Epps is the No. 5 linebacker and No. 85 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. He is the top in-state linebacker. The Longhorns were able to secure Epps' commitment earlier this year after he unofficially visited during the spring.
USC isn't the only program to try and get Epps on campus. Since committing to Texas this past April, he's visited with North Carolina, Ohio State, and Alabama over the summer.
USC Recruiting SoCal Teammates
Epps plays for Tustin and has a couple of teammates getting courted by the Trojans. Tustin's defense has four players that hold offers from USC.
One of the Trojans' top targets in the 2027 recruiting class is four-star safety Khalil Terry. A rising prospect in the cycle, Terry is ranked as the No. 22 safety and No. 217 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. Terry is a former Michigan State commit.
Four-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane is one of the top defensive linemen in the region. He is the No. 20 defensive lineman and No. 186 player in the country. Fellow four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Williams also holds an offer from USC.
If USC lands Terry, Ioane, or Williams, it could lead to a domino effect where multiple recruits, including a potiential flip from Epps, end up signing for the Trojans. Considering the emphasis on bringing in more local recruits, Riley and the Trojans could end up with a two-for-one at Tustin.
Trojans' 2027 Recruiting Prospects
USC went all-in on getting a top 2026 recruiting class and it paid off.
It's interesting to note that the Trojans don't have any commits yet in their 2027 class because in their 2026 class, USC has a handful commits that have been committed for multiple years.
Despite that, the Trojans have been making good progress and should be in the mix to land another top ranked recruiting class. If USC continues to produce positive results on the field, the recruiting success will follow.