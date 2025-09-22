USC Trojans Predicted to Play Big 12 Opponent In Latest Bowl Projections After Week 4
The No. 21 USC Trojans are off to a 4-0 start to the 2025 season after beating the Michigan State Spartans 45-31 in their Big Ten home opener on Saturday night. Next, the Trojans will face another challenge when they travel to Champaign to play the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini.
With the Trojans continuing to prove that they have the capability of competing for a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff, On3's Brett McMurphy recently released his bowl projections heading into week 5 of the college football season. Where are the Trojans set to play in the latest bowl projections after a 4-0 start?
USC's Bowl Projection After Week 4
After its week 4 win against Michigan State, USC is projected to play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 30. This potential bowl game matchup would be the first ever meeting between USC and Iowa State.
It would also be the first time that the Trojans play in the Alamo Bowl. The Trojans were originally set to play the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl in 2020, but had to cancel due to COVID-19 complications within the program.
Iowa State is also off to a 4-0 start to the season and is currently ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. The Cyclones are one of the favorites in the Big 12, along with Texas Tech and TCU, to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. As of now, though, they are projected to play in the Alamo Bowl.
The Cyclones are currently coming off a bye week and will play the Arizona Wildcats at home this Saturday night in their Big 12 home opener.
What An Appearance in The Alamo Bowl Means For USC
Assuming USC's current projection to play in the Alamo Bowl stands, the Trojans could finish the season with a 9-3 record. With the way things are trending for Lincoln Riley's program so far this season, many believe that USC should be aiming for a spot in the 12-team playoff.
While an appearance in the Alamo Bowl would be a step just below the playoff, many would be satisfied with a 9-3 finish as long as the Trojans compete in those games and don't get blown out.
One of those three losses may come this Saturday when USC plays a motivated Illinois team on the road that is coming off a brutal 63-10 blowout loss to No. 11 Indiana. The result of this weekend's game and how they perform will give many a clear indication of the direction the Trojans are heading this season.
USC also has road tests against Nebraska, No. 6 Oregon, and No. 22 Notre Dame, games that will define their season. A home game against the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines is also expected to be a tough test for the Trojans.