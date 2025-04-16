USC Trojans Hosting Transfer Portal Linebacker Andrew Simpson, Former Boise State Broncos
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley pointed to linebacker as a position they would address during the spring transfer portal window, which opens on Wednesday, April 16.
Former Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson plans to visit USC this week. Simpson, a Southern California native was three-star recruit coming out of nearby St. John Bosco high school in the 2021 cycle. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. USC signed his former college teammate, junior receiver Prince Strachan in the winter.
The Trojans have two former players on the roster from the prominent California high school in redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobe Pepe and redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams. They also hold a commitment from 2026 three-star athlete Joshua Holland.
Simpson has appeared in 40 games, including 25 starts over the past three seasons for Broncos, registering 141 total tackles, including 32 for loss, 12.5 sacks, eight passes defended, five forced fumbles and three interceptions.
With Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb out of eligibility, and Raesjon Davis transferring to Oregon State the Trojans entered spring practice very thin at linebacker after not signing anyone in the winter transfer portal window. USC signed two linebackers in the 2025 cycle, four-star Matai Tagoa’i and three AJ Tuitele, but both players don’t arrive until the summer.
Senior Eric Gentry is the leader of that room. Gentry was sidelined for most of the 2024 season after sustaining a series of concussions in the first month of the year. Despite only playing five games, Gentry finished first on the team in tackles for loss and was tied for second in sacks and forced fumbles.
New linebackers coach Rob Ryan has raved about Gentry’s ability on numerous occasions since he joined Lincoln Riley’s staff in January.
“He can do so much and do everything well, he is a unique guy … play out in the slot, play inside like basically a linebacker which he can do obviously, he can rush the passer from an edge, there’s nothing this guy can’t do,” Ryan said. “I like to say he does the unusual, usual. It’s natural for him."
“He is a unique human being, there is no question. At 6’6”, can run like a deer, he’s just a great playmaker. I am fortunate enough to be here for his last year in college and watch him hopefully be All-American, it’ll be fantastic," Ryan continued.
Sophomore Desman Stephens II appeared in all 13 games in his first season on campus. He continued to earn the trust of the coaching staff throughout the season because of his work ethic. The 6-3, 232-pounder has three-down ability and will certainly challenge whoever the Trojans bring in for a starting position in the fall.
“He does so many things well,” Ryan said. “He’s really smart, he’s physical. He’s got great speed, I mean there’s everything to him.”
Redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker has generated some buzz this spring after a shoulder injury limited him to just one game this past season. Redshirt freshman Elijah Newby was the third linebacker USC signed in the 2024 cycle but has since moved to defensive end.