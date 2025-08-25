All Trojans

USC Trojans' Receive High Praise in Preseason Ranking

Despite being unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, the USC Trojans are currently a top-25 team according to advanced metrics. Can the Trojans translate this ranking to their play on the field this season?

Caden Handwork

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) and wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) and wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) after scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Week zero of the college football season is officially in the books and provided some exciting matchups for college football fans. Saturday's week 0 slate started with No. 22 Iowa State defeating No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 and was capped off with Hawaii's stunning 23-20 win over Stanford.

With Saturday's games all wrapped up, the focus now shifts to week 1, where the majority of teams will kick off their first games of the season. ESPN released its updated Football Power Index (FPI) Top 25, and the USC Trojans, despite being unranked in the preseason AP Poll, are on the list.

Where is USC On The ESPN FPI Entering Week 1?

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans USC Football Missouri State Bears Big Ten Football Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ahead of their season opener against the Missouri State Bears next Saturday, the Trojans are ranked at No. 14 in the ESPN FPI Top 25. The Trojans are ranked the fourth-best among Big Ten teams in the ESPN FPI Top 25 behind Ohio State (No. 4), Penn State (No. 5), and Oregon (No. 7).

Other Big Ten teams included in the ESPN ranking are Michigan, which is one spot behind the Trojans at No. 15; Indiana (No. 26), Nebraska (No. 29), and Iowa (No. 30) are among the Big Ten teams ranked just outside of the Top 25.

Despite finishing the 2024 season with a 7-6 record, which included a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl, USC was ranked No. 17 in the final FPI ranking in 2024.

USC's Explosive Offense To Excite This Season

Jayden Maiava USC Trojans USC Football Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane College Football Big Ten Football Big Ten Conference
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the major reasons why USC is ranked in the top 15 in the FPI is the explosive offense that they are set to have this season. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is set to lead the way as the starter for USC this season.

The Trojans also have talented returning receivers, headlined by Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon led the Trojans in receiving last season with 764 yards and three touchdowns on 52 catches. Lane is due to have another breakout season for USC this year after recording 525 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024.

The Trojans' running back room will also be a fun position group to watch this season and could have a significant impact on USC's success this year. USC brought in New Mexico transfer running back Eli Sanders, who is expected to be the most explosive player in the room.

Sanders rushed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns on 147 carries last season for the Lobos, ranking fifth in the Mountain West Conference in rushing.

Eli Sanders USC Trojans USC Football Mountain West Conference New Mexico Lobos Quinten Joyner Texas Tech Red Raiders
Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) dives to tackle New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

At running back, the offseason departures of Woody Marks to the NFL and Quinten Joyner to Texas Tech mean that USC running back Bryan Jackson is expected to take a major step forward in the Trojans' backfield as one of the two primary backs along with Sanders.

Jackson rushed for 188 yards and one touchdown last season, and with his expanded role, he should easily surpass that mark in 2025.

