USC Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Competes Alongside Trojans Legend

The USC Trojans are just scraping the surface on what their talented No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class can do, and all 35 signees have the chance to prove their talent and compete for starting spots heading into the fall. One signee wide receiver in Ethan "Boobie" Feaster got the chance to learn from one of USC's very own.

Feaster posed for a picture with former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, currently with the Detroit Lions. The two participated in the RX3 Charity Flag Football Tournament, where Feaster got to play against a former Trojan and learn from St. Brown ahead of his first collegiate season.

Future USC and Former USC Connect at Flag Football Tournament

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a catch during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The RX3 Charity Flag Football Tournament is an annual flag football featuring collegiate and NFL stars to give back to a chosen charity. This year, it was future USC vs. former USC in Feaster and St. Brown. The Detroit Lions star played at USC from 2018-2020 before getting drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft in the fourth round by the Lions.

USC WR legend Amon-Ra St. Brown with USC WR commit Ethan ‘Boobie’ Feaster ✌️@amonra_stbrown x @BoobieFeaster23 pic.twitter.com/hLqlh37MqZ — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) March 22, 2026

St. Brown just capped off his fourth season competing in the NFL and finished with 117 receptions on 1,401 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Despite the Lions being excluded from the NFL Playoffs, St. Brown's season performance continues to cement himself as one of the league's most talented receivers.

At USC, St. Brown was a pass-catching unit who finished with 178 receptions, 2,720 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in three seasons. The Mater Dei high school product closed out his final season in Cardinal and Gold with All-Pac-12 first team, AP All-Pac-12 first team, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first team honors in 2020.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) poses for a photo at warmup ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans have been known to develop some of college football's most dominant wide receivers, drawing the nickname of "Wide Receiver U." The chance for Feaster to play alongside someone like St. Brown was a perfect example of a receiver who emobodied a true Trojan receiver.

Feaster is among a group of talented freshman wide receivers from the incoming class, including four-stars, per 247Sports rankings, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver. Heading into a position battle for the wide receiver spots this fall, Feaster is a name to keep on eye on.

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster Has Talent to be an Impact Freshman

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Helping secure a UIL Class 6A Division II state championship with DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, Feaster's commitment to USC was a huge pickup and a great sign the Trojans were building a dangerously talented offense. Feaster was the No. 4 ranked receiver in his class, No. 4 in the state of Texas per 247Sports composite rankings, and he chose the Trojans over programs like Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU.

USC has the challenge of replacing former wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, who both are off to the 2026 NFL Draft. Especially after losing someone of Lemon's caliber, who became USC's second-ever Biletnikoff Award winner, some of the focus will shift to the Trojan's freshman class, which includes Feaster.

Feaster's talent is textbook as a USC receiver; he's fast, impressive yards-after-catch ability and can compete at the point of contact. Especially with a returning quarterback in Jayden Maiava, someone like Feaster separates himself as a strong candidate to be a prime target for Maiava this fall.

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