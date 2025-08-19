USC Trojans Projected to Play ACC Opponent in Holiday Bowl: Preseason Prediction
The 2025 season could be make or break for USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's future in Southern California. The Trojans are coming off a 7-6 record in 2024, and the pressure is high for Riley to lead the Trojans to a successful season.
There are many mixed predictions for USC entering this season, with some believing that the Trojans will finish the same way they did last year. Others, however, have high hopes for the Trojans, including CBS's Danny Kanell, who predicts that USC will make the College Football Playoff as the No. 11 seed.
The latest bowl projections from CBS Sports, however, predict that USC is in for another disappointing season.
CBS Sports Projects USC to Play in Holiday Bowl
CBS Sports released projections for all preseason bowls, and they have the Trojans playing the Duke Blue Devils in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The Trojans have appeared in the Holiday Bowl four previous times, and they have a 2-2 record in the game.
USC's latest appearance in the Holiday Bowl came in 2023, where they upset the No. 15-ranked Louisville Cardinals 42-28. Former USC quarterback Miller Moss led the Trojans to the Holiday Bowl win, throwing for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception on 23-of-33 passing. The Trojans finished the season with an 8-5 record in Riley's second season as USC's coach.
USC is 3-0 all-time against Duke, their projected Holiday Bowl opponent, with the Trojans' last matchup with the Blue Devils coming in 1975. The Holiday Bowl currently has a tie-in with the ACC and the Pac-12, but teams from the former Pac-12 conference, like USC, are allowed to compete in affiliated bowl games through the 2025 season.
Lincoln Riley's Record in Bowl Games At USC
USC has appeared in a bowl game in all three seasons with Riley as the program's coach. Riley has a 2-1 record in bowl games with the Trojans. In addition to the 2023 Holiday Bowl win over Louisville, USC beat Texas A&M last season coming from behind to win 35-31 in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.
While adding to his bowl record would be good, it's not what the USC fanbase wants out of Riley heading into the 2025 season. The expectation among the Trojan faithful is for USC to compete and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
USC's Tough Schedule in 2025
After suffering a 1-4 record on the road this season, USC is slated to have another tough schedule this season, with many tough games away from the Colisuem.
Road trips for the Trojans in 2025 include trips to Oregon, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Illinois. USC will also play at home in what should be a crucial early October matchup against Michigan.
The Trojans' first three games to open the season should be smooth sailing with home matchups against Missouri State and Georgia Southern. USC will open up Big Ten play on the road against Purdue on Sept. 13 before its first conference home game a week later against Michigan State.