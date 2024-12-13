USC Trojans Punter Eddie Czaplicki Wins Ray Guy Award, First in School History
USC Trojans senior punter Eddie Czaplicki was named the 2024 Ray Guy Award winner, presented annually to college football’s most outstanding punter. He is the first player in program history to win this honor. Coach Lincoln Riley called Czaplicki into his office this week and surprised the senior with the award.
“It’s everything I could have dreamed of,” Czaplicki said. “This means the world to me. This is amazing."
Riley had a message for Czaplicki about his legacy that has been forever cemented.
“You’ve earned it. They don’t hand these things out buddy, this is a big deal,” Riley said. “You’ve been consistent, you’ve performed at a high level in big big games. You’ve taken your craft really seriously, been very intentional and all the things that we laid out for you, all the things coach (Ryan) Dougherty laid out for you in terms of what we had to go improve on this year. And you’ve attacked it, you’ve done it, you’ve consistently shown up, been a huge part of this team and you’ll forever be part of the history of this program now. Your plaque is going to be down there on that wall.
“This is going to kind of forever submit your legacy at USC, which is pretty cool," Riley continued.
Czaplicki was named a First Team All-American, becoming the second punter in the school’s history to be named a First Team All-American, joining Tom Malone in 2003. USC now has 177 First Team All-Americans.
Czaplicki will add his name to the Nadine and William Tilley Football All-American Walk, which is located on the walkway from the locker room to the practice field. It is something that the players see every day as a reminder of the legends that have come before them and now the Charlotte, North Carolina, native will join the exclusive USC football fraternity. The Trojans have added a player to the wall in each of the past five seasons.
In 2020 it was safety Talanoa Hufanaga, in 2021 it was receiver Drake London, in 2022 it was quarterback Caleb Williams, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, safety Calen Bullock, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon, and in 2023 was receiver Zachariah Branch as a returner.
USC ranked first in the nation in net punting (45.54) and Czaplicki led the nation in percentage of punts inside the 20 for punters with a minimum of 30 attempts. He also recorded just one touchback the entire season, a very impressive feat.
"He's been huge all year, he's been good in every game," Riley said in November. "Whether it's getting the ball off in time, operation times, obviously distance, hang time, getting our guys in a position where they can cover. Done nice job pinning people down when we've had the opportunity and its definitely affected some our decision making because he has been such a consistent weapon."
