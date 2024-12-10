USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Believes Key Players will 'Emerge' During Bowl Practice
The USC Trojans have officially begun preparation for their upcoming matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27.
At the same time the NCAA transfer portal opened up on Monday and the Trojans have lost several key members, including starting redshirt junior offensive tackle Mason Murphy, redshirt junior receiver Kyron Hudson and redshirt freshman defensive end Sam Greene. Redshirt freshman running back Quinten Joyner, who ranked second on the team in carries and rushing yards also hit the portal.
The bowl practice will give the Trojans coaching staff a couple of weeks to work extensively with players they typically did not work with a ton during the season and refine their skills.
“We’re not out recruiting right now which normally you are these last few weeks or these middle weeks of December,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “So it’s given us a chance to really get on the field a lot with the guys, get a lot of work in. Build on how we close the season and really a chance to build and take a lot of these young guys, these developmental guys, pump a lot of reps into them.
“You see some of the guys that have emerged, you think like an Elijah Paige like last year at this time was just coming off the scout team and we were watching them like oh man this guys really improved. Obviously that was a precursor to him, played well in the bowl game and earning a starting spot. I think other guys that’ll emerge throughout this period. It’s a fun time,” Riley continued.
The loss of numerous players will put more focus on young players during bowl preparation, particularly because the Trojans are sorely lacking depth at many positions. Some guys will be more involved with the game plan than they have at any point this season.
In this day and age most freshman enroll into school and now it’s been almost a full year they have been on campus. A full year in a collegiate weight room and taking part in spring practice, fall camp and full season of regular season practices. For others it's been a couple of years they have been involved in this process and Riley is looking forward to seeing the development of his team.
2025 Early Enrollees
It is unclear how many early enrollees will take part in bowl practice. Incoming high school recruits have the option to take part in practice but are not required if they will be enrolling on campus in January.
Five-star signee Husan Longstreet will graduate from Corona Centennial (CA) on Dec. 16 and then begin learning Riley’s offense and working with his new teammates the next day.
“Getting Husan was a great thing for the program,” Riley said. “We felt like the more we went through the process that this guy was the right leader and the right player for us in this class. Couldn’t be happier with how that played out, he made that a pretty easy decision for us. I think he’s going to be a tremendous leader, excited to get him here.”
Bowl practices can be very important for the future of the program, it can set the stage as the team heads into winter workouts and spring practice. For the incoming recruiting class, it gives them an opportunity to get acclimated with college athletics, gain valuable experience and integrate themselves into the team culture.
