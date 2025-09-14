Controversial Call Sparked by Purdue’s Double-Pass Touchdown vs. USC
The USC Trojans opened up Big Ten conference play with a road game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans came into the game as big favorites over the Boilermakers and took a 17-3 point lead into the half.
USC started out the second half with a field goal to extend the lead to 20-3. On Purdue’s first drive of the half, they brought out the trickery that resulted in a very interesting officiating decision.
Purdue Scores Touchdown on Double Pass
The Purdue Boilermakers drove down into USC territory on their opening possession in the second half, down 20-3. On 1st and 10 at the Trojans’ 26-yard line, the Boilermakers dialed up a trick play.
Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw the ball back to running back Michael Jackson, who then turned around and fired the ball back in Browne’s direction on the other side of the field.
USC linebacker Eric Gentry looked to be in perfect position and knocked the ball to the ground. However, the referees ruled that it was a backwards pass and Browne picked the ball up and ran it all the way in to the end zone. What looked like it would be a turnover going the other way in the Trojans favor turned into a wild touchdown for Purdue to cut the lead down to 20-10.
The referees reviewed the play to make sure it was a backwards pass back to Browne because if it wasn’t, the ball would have been dead when it hit the ground. It looked like it may indeed have been a forward pass, but the referees came to the conclusion that there was not evidence to overturn the call. The touchdown stood for Browne.
MORE: Latest Injury Update on USC Trojans Freshman Alex Graham
MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Rocket Into Top-5 National Ranking
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Eye-Catching Comments On Purdue's Transfers, New Staff
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals What He Looks For When Recruiting Quarterbacks
Bad Call Leads to Purdue Touchdown?
The USC Trojans defense had not allowed Purdue into the end zone all day until this wacky double pass play turned into a fumble was ran into the end zone.
It was a close call because it did look like the ball could possibly have been forwards, but Gentry putting his hands and and deflecting the ball may have made it impossible to tell if it was forwards or backwards.
Nonetheless, it was one of the craziest touchdowns in college football this season.
Trojans Looking to Improve to 3-0
The USC Trojans are seeking a 3-0 start to the 2025 season. USC opened the season with convincing wins over the Missouri State Bears and Georgia Southern Eagles.
The game between USC and Purdue was originally scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT but a lightning delay put that on hold. They weren't cleared to kick the game off until about three full hours later.
"We just got it back to west coast time, so that was god doing that," Lincoln Riley said jokingly during his halftime interview on CBS.