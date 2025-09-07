Why USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava is Dark Horse for Heisman Trophy: Betting Odds
After USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava had another explosive performance in week 2, one USC legend had a rather bold take.
"Keep an eye on Jayden Maiava and the Heisman Race. It’s early but bookmark this…" wrote Fox Sports analyst and former Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart after week 2.
The recognition came as no surprise after the sophomore carved up Georgia Southern for one of the most efficient passing displays in recent USC history.
And it’s already paying off—Maiava has climbed to 15th in FanDuel Sportsbook's odds to win the Heisman at +3000. Here are some of the players around Maiava:
Cade Klubnik, Clemson quarterback: +2000
Jackson Arnold, Auburn quarterback: +2000
Julian Sayin, Ohio State quarterback: +2000
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State wide receiver: +2000
CJ Carr, Notre Dame quarterback: +2500
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State quarterback: +2500
Jayden Maiava, USC quarterback: +3000
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M quarterback: +3500
Thomas Castellanos, Florida State quarterback : +3500
Joey Aguilar, Tennessee quarterback: +3500
It’s a modest rise, but one that signals national voices are starting to see what USC fans already know: this quarterback has the tools to make a real run.
A Historic Passing Day
Maiava delivered one of the most explosive performances of any quarterback in week 2. Against Georgia Southern, he completed 16 of 24 passes (66.7 percent) for 412 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.
All four scores came in the first half, where he threw for 304 yards and opened the game with seven straight completions, including three touchdowns.
By the time Lincoln Riley pulled him in the fourth quarter, the damage was done.
USC rolled to a 59–20 win with Maiava accounting for a highlight reel’s worth of deep strikes—two to Makai Lemon (62 and 74 yards), and shorter red-zone connections to Duce Robinson and Walker Lyons.
The stat that jumps off the page? 17.2 yards per attempt. That’s not just efficient—it’s elite, and it shows a quarterback capable of both accuracy and explosiveness at a level few in the country can match.
Advanced Efficiency and Ball Security
Beyond the box score, the efficiency numbers tell the same story:
- Zero sacks, zero turnovers—a clean sheet of decision-making and protection.
- Four completions of 50+ yards, two of which went for touchdowns.
- 14th-most passing yards in a game in USC history, further embedding his outing into program lore.
Pro Football Focus validated the eye test, grading Maiava with a 90.8 Offensive Grade and an 89.7 Passing Grade through two games, the best among Big Ten quarterbacks.
That combination of production and precision is why his Heisman stock is starting to creep upward.
Context in the Heisman Race
The Heisman conversation remains quarterback-driven, but it’s also highly sensitive to opponent strength.
Early ballots rewarded players like Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) for strong showings against Power Four defenses.
Maiava, on the other hand, has faced Missouri State and Georgia Southern—teams that don’t carry much national weight.
That’s why this week 2 leap matters. Voters and oddsmakers aren’t just reacting to USC’s margin of victory; they’re responding to how Maiava produced.
Explosive touchdowns, no wasted possessions, and advanced metrics that line up with the best arms in the country all build credibility heading into tougher Big Ten matchups.
Looking Ahead
The message is clear: Maiava has the talent and the numbers to compete with anyone in this race.
What he needs now are spotlight games—performances against ranked Big Ten opponents where the stakes and the defenses are higher.
If he continues to pair deep-ball fireworks with turnover-free play, the stock won’t just creep—it will surge.
For now, the week 2 jump to 15th in FanDuel’s odds is the first sign that the rest of the country is starting to catch on.
