USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Developing This Key Area in the Spring

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava faced a tough decision following the teams regular season finale against UCLA in late November: enter the NFL Draft or return to school for his redshirt senior season.

Maiava made massive strides from when he took over as the starting quarterback late in the 2024 season to his breakout season in 2025, where he finished second in the country in QBR and first in the Big Ten in passing yards. He became a much more accurate passer and possesses great physical tools with his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame and 31 career starts between his time at UNLV and USC.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

All of which would have made him a very intriguing prospect in a particularly weak quarterback class. There will be one, possibly two quarterbacks drafted in the first round in this year’s NFL Draft and less than a handful that hear their named called on the first two days. However, Maiava elected to return to USC.

Four of Maiava’s top five pass catchers from a year ago are gone, including Biletnikoff Award winner and soon to be first round pick Makai Lemon. Outside of sophomore Tanook Hines, it’s almost an entirely new group of pass catchers for the Trojans signal-caller and was determined this spring to bring them along quickly.

“Just a true leader investing the time to develop that chemistry with some of those skilled players,” said inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage. “He's a guy that's been in the offense for multiple years, so he knows how coach Riley thinks, how coach Riley calls the games. He has a good understanding of our scheme, run game and pass game, so he does a good job of putting his arm around guys and developing that chemistry.”

New Crop of Pass-Catchers

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

USC landed the No. 1 class in the 2026, which included an impressive list of pass-catchers from Southern California that can make an immediate impact this fall, including receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Luc Weaver and Tron Baker and tight end Mark Bowman. All five drew lofty praise from veterans and the Trojans coaching staff this spring. It also highlights the impact of USC putting an emphasis on landing elite prospects in their backyard.

NC State transfer receiver Terrell Anderson was one the Trojans biggest acquisitions in the portal. He instantly became the oldest and most experienced receiver in the room. The rising junior has appeared in every game the past two seasons for the Wolfpack. Tight end Tucker Ashcraft came over from Wisconsin and Josiah Jeferson was the No. 1 JUCO tight end this past cycle.

Four-star receiver Boobie Feaster is a decorated player in the state of Texas. The No. 4 receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will enroll in May. Feaster has been on campus at least twice this spring so that he can hit the ground running when he does arrive and despite being only 17 years old next season, Feaster is expected to be an immediate contributor. Three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno will also enroll in the summer.

Maiava understands that in order for him, but more importantly the program to take the next step, USC doesn't have time to use the excuse of having a brand-new or young group of pass-catchers.

Looking Forward

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Next year figures to be a much better quarterback draft class but of course, this was the same discussion last spring. A lot can happen over the course of a year.

Regardless, a strong 2026 campaign and a successful run to the College Football Playoff would certainly place Maiava in the conversation to hear his name called on night one.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.