USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Receives Surprising Ranking In Heisman Trophy Poll
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has proved to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten through four games this season. Maiava has led the Trojans to their first 4-0 start since 2023 and currently leads the Big Ten in passing with 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns.
Several quarterbacks in college football have made strong cases to be contenders for the Heisman Trophy through four weeks of the college football season. Seven of the last 10 winners of the award have been quarterbacks. With Maiava off to a strong start to the season, where does the USC quarterback rank among those at his position to win the award?
Jayden Maiava's Current Heisman Ranking
According to On3's Week 5 Heisman Poll, Maiava ranked ninth. This past Saturday night in the 45-31 win over Michigan State, Maiava threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for two scores. In all four games this season for the Trojans, Maiava has thrown for over 200 yards and 68.6 percent of his passes.
Maiava ranked just behind two other Big Ten quarterbacks in the Heisman poll, including Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (No. 8) and Dante Moore (No. 7).
Similar to Maiava, both Mendoza and Moore have had strong starts to the season. Mendoza had a statement performance last Saturday in the Hoosiers' dominating 63-10 win over the previously No. 9-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. Mendoza threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns on 21-of-23 passing.
Moore is looking to lead the Ducks to a second consecutive Big Ten championship and back to the College Football Playoff this season. Moore has thrown for 962 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception through four games.
The young quarterback will be tested this weekend and has a chance to make a Heisman statement as the No. 6 Ducks travel into a whiteout at Beaver Stadium to take on No. 3 Penn State.
What Does Maiava Need To Do To Improve His Heisman Ranking?
Maiava can improve his case to be one of the leading favorites in the Heisman trophy with a valuable performance and a win on the road against No. 23 Illinois. Maiava and Moore have yet to face a ranked team this season, and both quarterbacks will have the opportunity to beat a top-25 opponent on the road this weekend.
Maiava has yet to throw an interception this season, and his quarterback rating of 95.5 is the best in the country. If Maiava finds himself in that situation this season and throws an interception, it'll be intriguing to see how he responds to adversity in a road environment.
Illinois is expected to be motivated in front of what should be a hostile crowd at Memorial Stadium, especially after a brutal loss to the Hoosiers. The game will be a great test for Maiava and USC as they continue to prove that they are a serious contender in the Big Ten and for a potential College Football Playoff team.