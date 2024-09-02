USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Earns Big Ten Honors, Makes History
What a week for the USC Trojans and quarterback Miller Moss. Moss made USC history after defeating the No. 13 LSU Tigers in front of a record-breaking, sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Moss earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. This marks the first official Big Ten honor for a Trojan football player.
In the 27-20 victory, Moss finished with a career-best 378 yards, on 27-for-36 (.750) while throwing one touchdown. He is the first Trojan starting quarterback to debut with back-to-back wins over ranked teams since records available in 1971.
Moss led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter including a 75-yard drive to take the lead with only eight seconds remaining. Most people won’t remember Moss' stats but they will remember his poise and picking himself off the ground, taking hit after hit after hit, and still getting up every time with no fear.
USC is now 1-0 on the season and improves to 2-1 over LSU all-time. USC now has 8 straight season opening wins, and Lincoln Riley remains undefeated in USC season openers.
Moss reacted after the game with tears in his eyes.
Two minute drill is something that we practice all the time," Moss said on the broadcast. "Those are the types of situations that coach Riley always talks about, that wins or loses games. I thought we put together a good drive at the end of half."
Why not kick a field goal to win the game?
"We wanted to end it on our terms and not leave anything to chance. It's hard to put in words. I'm really happy for our team. The identity that we are trying to create really came through tonight. I couldn't be more proud of the guys," Moss said.
"We worked hard to build an identity of a tough team that really cares about each other... I think our identity really shined through," Moss said.
Moss ranks No. 9 in the nation in passing yards per game (378), No. 9 in completions per game (27) and No. 11 in total offense (370), which also leads the Big Ten Conference.
"...He outplayed our quarterback" said LSU Coach Brian Kelly in the post-game presser.
Moss also got three shoutouts from former Heisman Trophy winners.
“Mossy you did yo thing playa” said former USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Moss and Williams were teammates for two seasons.
".......and how about Miller Moss.. ice cold !" said former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart after the final drive.
“3 years ago I called USC’s spring game and there was a QB who was absolutely balling out. His name was Miller Moss. I called him M&M because he lived what it meant to lose yourself in the music. Tonight was his moment. He owned it. He got his shot and now he won’t ever let it go.” said former Hesiman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.
The Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Utah State at 8 p.m. PT.
MORE: College Football Rankings: How High Will USC Trojans Rise in AP Poll After Beating LSU?
MORE: WATCH: 'Angry' LSU Tigers' Brian Kelly vs. Elated USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reaction
MORE: USC Defensive Coordinator D’Anton Lynn Earns MVP After Trojans Beat LSU Tigers
MORE: Reggie Bush Sideline at USC vs. LSU: First Game Back Since Heisman Trophy Reinstated
MORE: Four Instant Takeaways From USC Trojans Thrilling Upset Over LSU Tigers
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Emotional Reaction To Upset Win Over LSU Tigers