USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Top Transfer Portal Destinations: Missouri, Louisville
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss entered his name in the transfer portal on Monday when it opened. After USC coach Lincoln Riley benched him in favor of backup quarterback Jayden Maiava for the final three games of the regular season, the move from Moss is an expected one.
Moss's name has been linked to the Missouri Tigers and the Louisville Cardinals. Now that the portal is open, Moss will take visits to both schools.
The transfer portal is open until Dec. 28, but that only limits players from entering their names and transferring. As a result, Moss is not under a specific deadline to commit, but the quarterback is expected to make a relatively quick decision.
Missouri is looking to replace three-year starter Brady Cook, and Moss could compete with backup quarterback Drew Pyne for the job. Behind Pyne, the Tigers' quarterback depth is lacking experience, and in Moss could help the Tigers bridge a gap to one of their younger quarterbacks already on the roster.
At Louisville, transfer quarterback Tyler Shough has used up his eligibility, and Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm is looking for another quarterback in the portal. Louisville signed St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and signing Moss out of the portal would give the Cardinals a unique quarterback competition between two Los Angeles natives.
Moss is visiting Louisville and Missouri in the week of the portal opening, meaning a commitment could happen soon. However, the former Trojan has also been linked to the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan recently flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, but the Wolverines might be interested in an experienced signal caller from the transfer portal.
As for the USC quarterback rooms, the Trojans will enter the 2025 season with Maiava as the projected starter. Five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet is expected to redshirt, but USC could pursue some depth in the transfer portal.
Riley and the Trojans coaching staff flipped Longstreet from Texas A&M after former USC commit and fellow five-star quarterback Julian Lewis began to lean towards the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.
At his Early National Signing Day press conference, Riley spoke to the confidence he has in USC's quarterback room.
“I have a lot of confidence in Jayden, he played well led us to two big victories and I thought really put us in great position, that was statistically the No. 1 passing defense the other day he did a pretty good job against. I think he’s gonna continue to progress and get better and better," said Riley. "We obviously have a ton of confidence in he and Husan (Longstreet)and what that room has a chance to become. We’re gonna put a lot of emphasis, put a lot of reps, put a lot of time into those two guys and on top of their skillset I just love the way those two are wired."
