Ahead of their Big Ten road opener on Saturday against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey, the No. 12 USC Trojans have been dealt a crushing injury blow to one of their most talented young stars.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Trojans freshman wide receiver and primary punt returner Trent Mosley is expected to miss multiple games due to a knee injury.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the Trojans facing the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, the next few games on USC’s schedule include marquee matchups against the No. 21 Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26), Washington Huskies (Oct. 3), and No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10). Molsey's impact is bound to be missed for the explosive Trojans offense in these games.

Trent Mosley’s Strong Start to USC Trojans Career

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The results of these three matchups will have a massive effect on the Trojans' chances of making the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, making this update regarding Mosley extremely unfortunate.

During the Trojans' three non-conference wins against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Mosley put on a show for USC. The former four-star wide receiver recorded 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 19.6 yards per reception in non-conference play for the Trojans.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns safety Kerry Wilson (26) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 49-30 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns, Mosley also sent the crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum into ecstasy with his 86-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Mosley’s performance in his first three games of his USC career showed that he has the potential to be the next great Trojans wide receiver. Now with his injury, the Trojans star quarterback Jayden Maiava will have to rely on other wide receivers.

Who Will Step Up For Trojans Following Trent Mosley Injury?

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) scores on a 19-yard touchdown reception against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Trojans' wide receivers who will need to step up against Rutgers is Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who has already put together some strong performances through the first three games of the season for USC.

The former five-star recruit from nearby Mater Dei High School, who was originally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, has shown his potential for the Trojans. Through three games, Dixon-Wyatt has produced 13 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. This included a 100-plus-yard performance in the Trojans' 39-0 win over Fresno State.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans also still have rising sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines and NC State Wolfpack transfer Terrell Anderson, who will look to get more involved in USC’s offense with Mosley’s injury.

The Trojans will face their first game without Mosley on Saturday against the Scarlet Knights as 22.5-point favorites, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The kickoff from SHI Stadium on Saturday between the Trojans and Scarlet Knights is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

USC, already 3-0, will aim for its second consecutive 4-0 start under Riley with a win over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Piscataway.

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