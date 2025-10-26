USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Turning Heads with Stellar Senior Season
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill is one of the prized recruits of the USC Trojans' No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.
Coming off a series of impressive showings during the 7v7 circuit in the spring, Hill has been even better in his senior season. Hill has recorded eight interceptions to this point in the season after a two-interception performance this past Friday night.
The No. 1 rated cornerback, according to the ESPN rankings, has been able to showcase his athleticism as a major factor in the return game. Last week, Hill had a game where he recorded a 99-yard pick-six and a 96-yard kickoff return.
Early Playing Time
Hill has the skillset to make an immediate impact for D’Anton Lynn’s defense in 2026.
His receiver background continues to show up in his ball production, with 19 career interceptions. Most high school cornerbacks rely on their athleticism, but Hill is a technician at the position, with great speed that will help him translate to the next level.
Cornerback has been big area of concern for the Trojans in 2025, which means the competition will be wide-open next spring and heading into the fall.
Secondary Recruiting Class
Southern Cal made Hill a top priority at the turn of the year. The five-star recruit visited campus in January for the first time since his freshman year and was blown away by his experience in Los Angeles.
Southern Cal continued to stay in hot pursuit of Hill. Several coaches including Lynn, Lincoln Riley, cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and secondary coach Doug Belk paid him multiple visits at his school. Hill was back at USC twice in the spring, before he ultimately announcing his commitment in May over Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State.
Hill continued to be a frequent visitor in the summer and has been in attendance for the Trojans wins over Michigan State in week 4 and Michigan in week 8.
Secondary was a point of emphasis in the 2026 cycle for USC, specifically cornerback. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star Brandon Lockhart has been committed to his hometown school since his sophomore year and never wavered. Lockhart also played an important role in recruiting Hill.
St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star Joshua Holland committed last summer before his junior season. The local star is a versatile athlete that can play multiple positions on the field.
Tyner Academy (Tenn.) four-star Peyton Dyer was originally committed to South Carolina before decommitting after a visit to USC in the spring. The Georgia native returned to Southern California for an official visit the first weekend in June and left with commitment to the Trojans.
Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star Jayden Crowder flipped his commitment from Cal to USC this month after picking up an offer the weekend of the Michigan game. He is the Trojans third commit from Santa Margarita, joining four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and receiver Trent Mosley. It's worth noting they are coached by former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer.
Southern Cal also picked up a commitment from Northwest Mississippi C.C. four-star Jakwon Morris, the No. 1 ranked JUCO cornerback in this cycle.
Other Recruiting News
USC coach Lincoln Riley traveled down to the Lone Star State to watch DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver commit Ethan “Boobie” Feaster during the Trojans second bye week.
The uber-talented pass-catcher has put together a spectacular senior season of his own and is someone that will be vying for immediate playing time as a true freshman.
Mater Dei (Calif) four-star defensive lineman commit Tomuhini Topui was one of a plethora of recruits from the national powerhouse to receive his All-American jersey on Friday night.