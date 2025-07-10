USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Keenyi Pepe Spending NIL Money On New Car For His Mom
Five-star offensive tackle recruit Keenyi Pepe committed to the USC Trojans on May 1, and although the five-star recruit's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with USC is unknown, he is already buying gifts for his loved ones. Pepe posted on his Instagram story that he bought his mom an Escalade as an early birthday gift.
The USC Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2026, in part due to their success with NIL deals.
Family played a role in Pepe’s recruitment, as he did not commit to USC until after his mother had a chance to visit the campus first. The five-star recruit is also the younger cousin of USC defensive tackle Kobe Pepe.
Pepe is the No. 6 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 1 player from Florida, per 247Sports.
Pepe chose USC over a couple of top schools, including the Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Miami Hurricanes.
Pepe is one of the biggest recruits the Trojans have brought in, which stands out as Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the staff are consistently adding size to the roster. Grant Hughes of 247Sports compared USC's top recruit to Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, reigning Super Bowl champion and one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL.
"Keenyi Pepe took over as the starting left tackle at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this season and earned MaxPreps Junior All-America honors in his first season as a full-time starter. At 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, the USC commit has earned comparisons to the Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle, a former NFL All-Pro," Hughes said.
The USC Trojans have received 31 commitments, the most in the nation. Following the 2024 season, USC hired general manager Chad Bowden, who quickly emphasized that USC would be stepping up with recruiting. Bowden has stayed true to his word, as USC is still pushing for talented players.
Pepe is one of two five-star recruits committed to USC in the class of 2026, with tight end Mark Bowman pledging to the Trojans on May 30. USC has big-time recruits for every position, ensuring the program will have a talented roster for the next several years.
“I think we’re going to be above everyone else because of the way we’re going to handle things with rev share, and I think we’re going to be the most ready of anyone in the country. I think we’re going to have the best plan and process to execute and not only have a great class but one of the best teams in college football year in and year out,” Bowden told On3.
In addition to Pepe, the team has received commitments from three other offensive tackles: four-star Vlad Dyakonov, and three-stars Kannon Smith and Chase Deniz. On the interior offensive line are four-star Esun Tafa and three-star John Fifita. As the players develop, the Trojans could have a top offensive line by 2026 and 2027.