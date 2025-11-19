Breaking Down USC Trojans' Recruiting Class as Early Signing Period Draws Near
The early signing period on Dec. 3 is fast approaching, and the USC Trojans' No. 1 rated recruiting class is holding firm. USC has a total of 35 commitments, the most in the country, 22 of which are blue-chip prospects, four or five-star recruits.
Southern Cal has owned the top-ranked class for almost the entirety of the year and are in prime position to finish in that top spot for the first time 2015. That was also the last time someone other than an SEC school held that title.
Recruiting Weekend
Several prized out-of-state commits from the Trojans recruiting class made the trip out west to watch USC defeat Iowa 26-21 this past weekend, including Hun School (N.J.) five-star edge Luke Wafle, Archbishop Hoban (Calif.) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Richardson (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield and Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston.
Wafle, who is fresh off an impressive senior season where he posted an eye-opening 23 sacks and 37 tackles for loss, had his first gameday experience at USC. The New Jersey native plans to make the cross-country trip again next weekend for the Trojans regular season finale against UCLA.
Hill has been at USC at least six times since the spring and been locked in with his commitment since then. Winfield committed to Southern Cal after one visit, and while several Texas schools have tried to make a push in the fall to keep him from leaving the state, the four-star defensive lineman has reaffirmed his pledge with USC numerous times. Alston committed back in January during the Navy All-American Game and immediately shutdown his recruitment.
Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman was also back at the Coliseum on Saturday. The No. 1 rated tight end has been at every home game this season, other than the Trojans Friday night game against Northwestern on Nov. 7. Bowman has been impressed with the tight ends usage this season and has a good relationship with his position coach, Chad Savage.
Recruiting Nationally
There has been an attempt to create rumors surrounding DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, but the top 50 recruit has shut those down. Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams played an active role in recruiting the No. 5 rated receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings as the Trojans fought off several SEC programs.
Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones committed to USC last October and has never wavered from that pledge. Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star IOL Esun Tafa has strong Orange County roots and has been out to California several times since his commitment in the spring.
It was tight race for IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star IOL Breck Kolojay throughout the summer. Georgia and Miami all made strong pushes, but it was the Trojans who ultimately won out. Kolojay played youth football with Bowman and Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Kannon Smith.
Tyner Academy (Tenn.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer decommitted from South Carolina after visiting USC in the spring, He then committed during his official visit in the summer.
USC general manager Chad Bowden implemented a new recruiting rule when he arrived at the beginning of the year that commits are not allowed to visit other schools. And since most of the class was put together in the spring, the 2026 class has taken the time to build a strong bond with one another.
And recruits that will be early enrollees began signing their leases for off campus housing in October.
In-State Recruits
USC has a total of 19 commitments from the state of California, and two more in IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili that are originally from the Golden State.
And because of a majority of them are within 60-mile radius of campus, such as Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, three-star safety Madden Riordan and receiverJa'Myron Baker. Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star receiver Luc Weaver and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott, they have been frequent visitors at USC.
Santa Margarita (Calif.) held their commitment day on Nov. 12, which featured three USC commits in four-star edge Simote Katoanga and receiver Trent Mosley and three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder.
The Trojans made it priority to land elite prospects in their backyard, and they hold commitments from seven of the top 25 overall prospects, per the 247Sports Rankings, no other school has more than three.
JUCO Recruits
USC hasn't been known to recruit a ton of JUCO players in the past, but running back Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 rated running back in last year's cycle, was a major hit this season before he went down with a significant ankle injury.
The Trojans dove back into the JUCO ranks in this cycle and landed Southwestern C.C. (Calif.) tight Josiah Jefferson and Northwest Mississippi C.C. (Miss.) cornerback Jakwon Morris, the No. 1 rated player at their respective positions, per the 247Sports Rankings.