USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Linebacker Ty Jackson Commits to USC
On Sunday, Sept. 7, four-star Seminole Ridge (FL) linebacker Ty Jackson announced his commitment to USC.
Jackson's pledge comes on the heels of the coveted prospect's official visit to Southern California this weekend, where the Loxahatchee, FL, product watched the Trojans demolish the Utah State Aggies 48-0.
Rated the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the nation, according to On3, Jackson is a huge addition to USC's 2025 recruiting class. Listed at 6-1, 200 pounds, the south Florida standout committed to D'Anton Lynn and company over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and many others.
Jackson plays with impressive speed at the linebacker position, making plays all over the field in run defense and pass coverage. Additionally, the 4-star recruit shows impressive power when making tackles, often delivering a striking blow to ball carriers.
"A tackle machine on Friday nights that has shined in a combine setting," Andrew Ivins wrote for 247Sports. "By far one of the more productive players down in South Florida for the 2025 cycle having totaled over 350 career stops heading into his senior season. Chews up turf with his burst and frequently arrives on scene ready to send a message as he drops his shoulder and unleashes plenty of power through his hips. Has proven to be rather effective in drop coverage with his instincts and can close gaps while in pursuit. Must keep evolving and improve play diagnosis as he won’t always be the best athlete on the field, but has plenty of developmental upside with his testing profile and physical play style. Projects as a potential multi-year starter for a Power Four program that can settle in as a true difference-maker at the second level. Could fit into a variety of different roles, but the ceiling is likely highest on the inside."
As a junior at Seminole Ridge, Jackson played a variety of roles for the Hawks. The standout athlete tallied 135 tackles, four tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two sacks and two interceptions at linebacker to go along with 15 catches for 257 yards and five touchdowns on offense.
Jackson even logged two kick return touchdowns in 2023, showcasing his impressive versatility.
The elite linebacker joins USC's 2025 recruiting class which previously boasted 18 commits, 13 of which are blue chip prospects. A blue chipper is defined as a played rated a four-star or five-star recruit. Jackson joins four-star Buford (GA) linebacker Jadon Perlotte in Matt Entz' position group.
With Jackson's commitment, the Trojans hold the No. 13 class in the nation, according to Rivals.
Lincoln Riley and company originally offered the talented defender in May, and they were able to land Jackson less than four months later. With the early signing period around three months away, the Trojans are putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class.
Jackson is committed to play in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, which will take place in late Dec. The USC linebacker commit will get to spend a week practicing against the top high school players in the nation before playing in a nationally televised all-star game.
