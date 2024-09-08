USC Trojans Beat Utah State 48-0 After Lighting Delay at Coliseum
The USC Trojans are hosting the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. PT in week two of the college football season. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley are playing their first game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after participating in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic in week one.
Quarterback Miller Moss and the offense look to keep building off of impressive performances, while the defense hopes to continue the improvement shown against LSU. Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb was listed as questionable in the team's availability report. Most recently, he was seen in dress clothes.
The captains for USC are Moss, tight end Lake McRee, safety Kamari Ramsey, and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. Before the season, Riley announced that the team would be naming different captains each week.
Utah State will be without starting quarterback Spencer Petras tonight, meaning Utah transfer Bryson Barnes will be under center for the Aggies.
Barnes has defeated the Trojans while he was playing for the Utah Utes, backing up quarterback Cameron Rising. After the return of Rising from his injury, Barnes decided to transfer within the state to the Aggies.
This article will be updated throughout the game, with the most recent news at the top.
Fourth Quarter
4Q 1:08 - The Trojans defense keeps the shutout alive as Aggies' kicker Elliott Nimrod missed a 52-yard field goal. The Trojans take over and will run the clock out with victory formation.
4Q 6:32 - The lights came back on, and redshirt freshman running back A'Marion Peterson rushed for a 9 yard touchdown to extend the lead to 48.
4Q 10:12 - The game has been further delayed as more lights in the Coliseum have lost power.
4Q 12:16 - The Trojans offense gets the ball back after the defense forces another three and out on Utah's State offense.
4Q 14:15 - Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava dances around the backfield before rushing for seven yards into the end zone, his first touchdown for the Trojans. They lead 41-0.
Third Quarter
3Q 3:15 - Maiava replaces Moss for the night. Defensive linemen Devan Tompkins and Akili Arnold combined for a sack on third down, forcing an Aggies' punt and another Trojans' possession.
3Q 5:31 - Trojans running back Quinten Joyner capped off an 11-play drive with a two-yard touchdown rush. Trojans lead 34-0.
3Q 11:49 - Utah State called timeout before a third and 12 on USC's 43 yard line before the Trojans defense came up with another stop, forcing a fourth down. The Trojans pressured Barnes, resulting in an incompletion and turnover on downs.
The second half was delayed because of a power outage.
Second Quarter
2Q 0:04 - Seconds before the first half ends, Moss finds wide receiver Makai Lemon on a screen who made two defenders missed on his way to the end zone, and the Trojans are beating the Aggies 27-0.
2Q 1:14 - Easton Mascarenas Arnold comes up with an interception on a batted ball before the end of the half, giving the offense another chance at scoring.
2Q 1:44 - Miller Moss and the offense fail to convert another first and goal situation. Kicker Michael Lantz made his second field goal of the game to extend the Trojans' lead to 20-0.
2Q 2:00 - The Trojans offense has the ball with a 2nd and goal heading into the two-minute timeout
2Q 6:30 - The Trojans defense forced a punt after the fumble, and wide receiver Zachariah Branch fair caught on the USC 39 yard line.
2Q 10:51 - On the next play, Moss completed a pass down the field to tight end Lake McRee, but an Aggies defender punched the ball out at the ten yard, returning the ball back to the Utah State offense in the first fumble of the game.
2Q 11:01 - Defensive lineman Anthony Lucas pressures Barnes on fourth down, forcing an incompletion and a turnover on downs.
2Q 13:06 - Running back Woody Marks caps off an 11-play drive with a two yard touchdown rush. Trojans lead 17-0.
First Quarter
1Q 0:00 - Moss throws an interception wiped off by an offside penalty on Utah State. The Trojans end the opening quarter on the Aggies' 33 yard line.
1Q 2:49 - The Trojans defense forces a three and out. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch fair caught at the 23 yard line.
1Q 4:22 - 10-0 Trojans. Running back Quinten Joyner rushed for a nine yard TOUCHDOWN after a 32 yard rush, sprung by a lead block from his quarterback Moss, to set up the Trojans on the nine yard line. Moss threw for 32 yards on the drive.
1Q 8:07 - The Trojans defense force a fourth down and an Aggies punt.
1Q 9:00 - After receiving the Kickoff, the Aggies marched into USC's territory. Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals caught two passes for 25 total yards, and running back Rashul Faison rushed for 17 yards.
1Q 11:17 - Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane drops a touchdown pass in the end zone from Moss, and the Trojans settle for a field goal. Kicker Michael Lantz completed the 23 yarder, giving the Trojans a 3-0 lead over the Aggies.
1Q 11:30 - Running back Woody Marks rushes for 32 yard to put USC into Utah State's territory, erasing a Trojans' false start penalty. Running back Quinten Joyner rushed for 18 yards to put the Trojans offense inside the 10 yard line.
The Trojans received the opening kickoff after the Aggies deferred to the second half.
