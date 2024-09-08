No. 13 USC Trojans Dominate Utah State in First Shutdown Win Since 2011
The No. 13 USC Trojans were dominant from start to finish as they roll Utah State 48-0 in their home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was the first time USC pitched a shutout since the Trojans 50-0 game against UCLA 2011. Not even a couple of power outage delays could slow down the Trojans.
"Great team win, very complimentary football on all sides," said Riley. "Really proud of our defense, very hard to shut people out in modern day college football."
After having to settle for a field goal on its opening possession, USC marched right down the field again on their second drive. A big 33-yard run by sophomore running back Quinten Joyner, where he muscled through a couple of defenders and even picked up a big block from quarterback Miller Moss put them back in the red zone. Joyner then ran it from 9 yards out on the very next play to cap off an 8-play, 88-yard drive that put them up 10-0 in the first quarter.
The Trojans opened up with the game with a heavy dose of the running game, between Woody Marks and Joyner, picking up 142 yards on 12 carries in the first quarter. USC finished the day with 249 yards on the ground.
USC's offense continued to roll in the second quarter, a two-yard touchdown run from Marks and a six-yard touchdown reception from sophomore Makai Lemon for his first career score put the Trojans up 27-0 at the half. However, the Trojans did have two possessions inside the 10-yard line where they failed to find the end zone.
UNLV transfer QB Jayden Maiava made his first appearance as a member of the Trojans after Joyner's 2-yard touchdown for his second score of the day made it 34-0 in the third quarter. Moss ended his day 21 of 30 for 229 yards and one touchdown.
Maiava wasted no time introducing himself to the Trojan fanbase, orchestrating a scoring drive of his own that ended with Maiava making a Caleb Williams-esque play by making defenders miss in the backfield and running in for a seven yard touchdown. A play that Lincoln Riley and Moss were all smiles about on the sideline.
The USC defense made a statement with former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in attendance. They made life miserable for Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes all night.
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold picked off Barnes and safety Kamari Ramsey forced a fumble that resulted in a turnover on downs.
Utah State tried to kick a field in the final minute to break the shutout, but it fell wide left.
"I think we're still not even close to as good as we can be," said Mascarenas-Arnold. "I think that's truly how a good defense should operate."
USC will have a bye next week before traveling to Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21 to take on the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines in their first ever Big Ten matchup.
