Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Addresses Caleb Williams' Work Ethic
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has faced some scrutiny throughout his young NFL career. The former USC Trojans quarterback did not participate in the Bears first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which has raised questions.
Not every team played their starters in the first week of preseason, but many first-string quarterbacks were seen. Even before the preseason game, Williams was under fire for missing four check-down passes, but the next day came out with a strong practice. Despite the criticism, the Bears' coaching staff has defended their franchise quarterback.
Bears Offensive Coordinator Defends Williams
Following Williams' rookie season, the Chicago Bears hired a new coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Doyle appeared on the NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov and defended the former Trojans quarterback.
“He [Williams] works at it. He works at it really hard,” Doyle said. “It’s important to him, and I’ve seen him progress from spring to right now. And I think that he’s going to continue to progress as he continues to stress himself and grow.”
Doyle joined the Bears following the 2024 season, along with new Chicago coach Ben Johnson. After a challenging rookie season with multiple coaching changes, Johnson and Doyle are bringing energy and much-needed excitement to the Bears’ offense.
One of the reasons the Bears are being questioned for not starting Williams is due to the belief that the team is hiding where Williams' progress is. After the video of Williams visibly frustrated during practice, Doyle defended how hard Williams works every day.
“He’s out there whether it’s a success or a failure. He’s very attentive in meeting rooms. He wants to get it right. And that’s the biggest thing I’ve seen. A guy that wants to be a great quarterback.” Doyle continued.
Last season, Williams faced multiple coaching changes with both former Bears coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron being fired in November. One of the biggest storylines in the offseason was that Williams would have to watch film on his own.
Having both Johnson and Doyle in Williams' corner this season can help Williams develop throughout his second season in the league.
Doyle And Johnson To Bring Out Williams’ Potential
Williams was a Heisman Trophy winner with the USC Trojans in 2023 after throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He then became the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with high expectations.
Williams finished his rookie season with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. While the former USC quarterback did well avoiding turnovers last season, his biggest issue was holding onto the ball too long, taking too many sacks. Through the offseason, the Bears built what could become one of the top offensive lines in the league if they play to their potential.
Johnson has been one of the top offensive coordinators in the NFL, helping the Detroit Lions become one of the most successful teams in the league. He could have likely picked any team with an available position, but chose Williams and the Bears.
Doyle spent the 2023 season with the Denver Broncos as the tight ends coach, and this is his first stint as an offensive coordinator. While Doyle is the offensive coordinator, Johnson will still be calling the plays. Johnson and Doyle have full confidence in their quarterback and have the chance to help Williams show the league why he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024.
The Chicago Bears' final two preseason games will be against the Buffalo Bills (Aug. 17) and the Kansas City Chiefs (Aug. 22). How often Williams plays in the final two games will be something to watch for.
Williams and the Chicago Bears will kick off the NFL regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.