USC Trojans Pushing For Two Elite Defensive Back Recruits
The USC Trojans' recruiting efforts have been one of the best in the nation, and the program is looking to continue the momentum with the class of 2027. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are targeting some big-time players, including four-star defensive backs Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang.
Washington and Lang are both local to California, close to the USC Trojans. The two play high school football at Mater Dei, a location where USC has had strong success with recruiting.
USC Trojans Gaining Steam With Lang
Lang is a four-star safety recruit who has been heavily connected to the USC Trojans. Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Lang is the No. 206 recruit in the nation, the No. 22 safety, and the No. 20 player from California.
The USC Trojans have been making Lang a priority since offering him, heavily targeting the four-star safety. Communication has been the biggest factor in his recruitment, and the Trojans' staff has been building a strong relationship with Lang.
“Yeah, USC is ahead,” Lang told On3. “They’re building the best relationship with me that they can. I have the best relationship out of all the schools recruiting me. SC has just been there and been building a family with me, and that’s really important in recruiting."
Lang has visited the USC Trojans a couple of times due to the proximity. The one school that is giving the Trojans a run for their money is the Ohio State Buckeyes, but USC still has the highest chances to land Lang.
Washington Linked To USC Trojans
Washington is a four-star cornerback, teammates with Lang, and is also connected to USC. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Washington is the No. 72 recruit in the nation, the No. 8 cornerback, and the No. 7 player from California. Washington is one of the top cornerbacks from the class of 2027, gaining interest from several big programs.
The USC Trojans have been in communication with Washington, and he plans to visit the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the fall.
“They probably are [recruiting the hardest],” Washington told On3. “I’m getting texts from the head coach. Me and Lincoln Riley have a better relationship, coach [D’Anton] Lynn, [Doug] Belk, and coach [Trovon] Reed. Those are my guys. They feel like more than coaches.”
Washington is also in communication with the Alabama Crimson Tide, the LSU Tigers, and the Miami Hurricanes. Washington has visited the USC Trojans a couple of times, and the communication will help keep the Trojans in the running for the four-star recruit.
Doug Belk A Top Recruiter
USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk has been one of the top recruiters in the nation. The Trojans have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class of 2026, which features 32 commits. Of the 32, Belk has played a role in recruiting six players. The USC Trojans are on pace to maintain one of the top defensive back rooms, with immense depth for the next several years.
The Trojans have had a consistently strong defensive back room, proving their ability to help players reach the NFL. Belk is a strong recruiter, and the way he coaches adds to why players would want to play for USC.
The USC Trojans have not yet received a commitment from the class of 2027, but Lang and Washington are both players to watch. Of the two, Lang could be the player to announce his commitment first with his high opinions and strong relationship with the USC Trojans.