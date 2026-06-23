USC Trojans' No. 1-Ranked Recruiting Class Creates Competition at Key Position

To help make next season a successful one, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans made a big effort in recruiting, which resulted in signing the No. 1-ranked class in the nation for 2026.

With the recruits added to the 2026 roster, one position on the roster has some competition for playing time.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Carson Tabaracci (84) is pursued by Louisville Cardinals defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) during the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tight End Depth

One position significantly impacted by the 2026 recruiting class is the tight end position, where reps are up for grabs, and the younger players could be in a great position to take those reps.

The freshman USC added at tight end is five-star Mark Bowman out of Mater Dei. However, Bowman is not the typical freshman as he reclassified to forgo his senior year so he could begin his college career with the Trojans a full season sooner. In 2025 with Mater Dei, Bowman was solid as he recorded 31 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns, and with his 6-4 and 235-pound frame, he could develop into a great option for USC in the pass game.

After playing at Mater Dei, Bowman will have to adapt to the college game, but he could be ready to do so a lot faster than many other players are.

Additionally, USC also brought in Southwestern College transfer Josiah Jefferson and Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft, while also bringing back Carson Tabaracci from the 2025 season.

Last season, Jefferson proved to be a great receiving option at Southwestern College as he tallied 36 receptions for 444 yards and four touchdowns. Standing at 6-5 and 230 pounds, Jefferson could present lots of mismatches in size and speed for opposing defenses that may lead to him finding reps early in the season.

Sep 16, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) stiff arms Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back TJ Smith (5) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ashcraft was not as much of a receiving target during his time with Wisconsin, but with his 6-5 and 260-pound frame, he has developed into a solid blocker. As far as Ashcraft’s production in the pass game, he has a total of 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns. After suffering a tough injury in 2025, Ashcraft does seem to be healthy and could compete for reps as one of USC’s top blocking tight ends.

Tabaracci was a solid option for USC in 2025 as a depth piece and made one start, which was against TCU in the Alamo Bowl. As a receiving option, Tabaracci was not utilized a ton, but he did record four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown and could have an even bigger role in 2026 with an opportunity to compete for reps.

USC has three other potential options at tight end with Walter Matthews, Fisher Melton, and Taniela Tupou. The trio of Matthews, Melton, and Tupou has not seen a lot of action on offense, but in 2026, these tight ends could have an opportunity to see snaps on special teams and may be in a position to contribute as blockers in the run game and occasionally move the chains in the pass game.

It is clear that the Trojans have several options in the tight end rotation, but ultimately, Riley will have to decide who is in the rotation and who primarily contributes on special teams.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How The Tight End Room Could Play Out

At this point, it does seem fairly likely that the main tight end rotation will include Bowman, Ashcraft, Jefferson, and Tabaracci, as they are the most experienced players and have shown the ability to be productive in the pass game.

For USC’s passing game, it is crucial to have options for quarterback Jayden Maiava to throw to down the field, but also to check the ball down to, when coverage is tight all across the field. With the combination of Bowman, Ashcraft, Jefferson, and Tabaracci, USC may have the options that Maiava needs in the passing game, but also the blockers to find success in the run game as well.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As far as receiving threats go, Bowman and Jefferson project to be at the top of the list for Maiava with their ability to stretch the defense down the field, but also excel underneath and in the intermediate areas. Ashcraft and Tabaracci appear to be the stronger blocking options, but they can also be great underneath options when Maiava needs an outlet.

With the skill sets that USC has at tight end, Riley could get very creative with which players he has in the game together, so he is not predictable and keeps the defense guessing when it comes to the Trojans’ offensive tendencies.

Overall, if this tight end room plays to its potential and is maximized by Riley’s creativity as a playcaller, this could be one of the Trojans' strongest position groups and potentially the difference between USC being a decent offense or being one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.

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