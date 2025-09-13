What USC Trojans Defensive Captain Said About Much-Improved Defense
USC Trojans senior linebacker Eric Gentry, one of the Trojans’ defensive captains, sees something different about this year’s group.
After two games, he says the unit is deeper, more connected, and finally capable of matching the physical standard the Big Ten demands.
And at the center of his praise is senior defensive end Anthony Lucas, who delivered a two-sack breakout performance that Gentry called the mark of a “freak of nature.”
For Gentry, it was more than just a strong game—it was validation. Lucas, once a five-star recruit and transfer from Texas A&M, is finally healthy and producing at the level
USC envisioned when he arrived in 2023. And for a defense that has long been criticized as the Trojans’ weak link, his emergence is proof that this group might finally be ready to change the narrative.
A Defense Transformed
In 2024, USC gave up nearly 30 points per game in September and struggled to generate consistent pressure. Through two games in 2025, the numbers tell a very different story:
- Points Allowed: 16.5 per game (down more than 10 points from 2024’s September average).
- Sacks: 7 total, tied for top-30 nationally.
- Rushing Defense: 207 yards allowed at 3.3 yards per carry (improved from 4.6 YPC last season).
- Third-Down Defense: Just 24.1% opponent conversions (elite level).
- Red Zone Defense: Opponents are 1-for-2 inside the 20.
- Turnovers: 3 interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.
That’s not just progress—it’s identity-building. And Gentry feels it.
“I feel blessed to be able to deal with a way bigger D-line than we had before. We got a lot of guys coming in and trying to make plays. I feel blessed to work with them every day,” Gentry said to reporters after a practice.
“We’re just a close group. We always joke every day as a defense in general, but especially the D-line,” Gentry said.
Coaching Matters
Much of the credit goes to defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who came to USC from UCLA with a reputation for rapid turnarounds.
His emphasis on communication and focus has already paid dividends.
“Coach Lynn emphasizes focus and communication. Focus on every rep, being in the moment,” Gentry explained. “And most of all, communication.”
Defensive line coach Shaun Nua, known for his player development, has also helped harness the talent of Lucas and fellow pass rushers like sophomore defensive end Sterling Smith.
Their work has turned USC’s front into a strength that sets the tone for the rest of the unit.
Anthony Lucas Leading the Way
Anthony Lucas’ breakout is especially significant given his road back from injury.
The senior missed much of 2024, yet stayed engaged with his teammates and coaching staff. Now, his health and consistency are aligning with his talent.
For Gentry, that makes Lucas not just an emerging star but a model for how the defense can evolve.
“Ant is going to keep getting better and better from here,” Gentry said.
If that holds true, USC’s defense may no longer be the liability fans feared—but the strength that defines its season.