USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Making Case as Big Ten's Most Dynamic Passer
The USC Trojans enter their first conference matchup and road contest at Purdue on Saturday, ringing in another season of Big Ten play.
USC's offense has shined, thanks in part to quarterback Jayden Maiava. The Big Ten passing yards leader has evolved into a trusted leader on offense who pairs well with all position groups on the field – the tight ends, wide receivers and running backs.
A recent ranking was released that ranked Big Ten quarterbacks through two weeks of the college football season, with Maiava earning a deserving placement for his performance.
Maiava Ranked Third Among Big Ten Quarterbacks
What stands out about Maiava alongside the rest of his quarterback competition are his numbers through two games. His 707 passing yards and six touchdowns already put him halfway to last season’s totals of 1,201 yards and 11 scores, while also leading the conference.
The Trojans quarterback was ranked third among the conference's signal-callers by Badgers Wire Connor Whelan. Maiava was slotted just behind Oregon’s Dante Moore and right in front of Ohio State's Julian Sayin.
1. Luke Altmyer: Illinois Fighting Illini
2. Dante Moore: Oregon Ducks
3. Jayden Maiava: USC Trojans
4. Julian Sayin: Ohio State Buckeyes
5. Drew Allar: Penn State Nittany Lions
6. Dylan Raiola: Nebraska Cornhuskers
7. Fernando Mendoza: Indiana Hoosiers
8. Demond Williams Jr.: Washington Huskies
9. Aidan Chiles: Michigan State Spartans
10. Danny O’Neil: Wisconsin Badgers
11. Athan Kaliakmanis: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
12. Malik Washington: Maryland Terrapins
13. Drake Lindsay: Minnesota Golden Gophers
14. Bryce Underwood: Michigan Wolverines
15. Nico Iamaleava: UCLA Bruins
16. Ryan Browne: Purdue Boilermakers
17. Mark Gronowski: Iowa Hawkeyes
18. Preston Stone: Northwestern Wildcats
Maiava will have a chance to face some of the Big Ten’s most competitive quarterbacks, including Illinois’ Luke Altmyer, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and Moore.
Similar to Maiava, Underwood and Moore are both in their first full seasons guiding their respective offenses.
Underwood, the true freshman, looks to bring the Wolverines back to Big Ten dominance following their 8-5 2024 season. Although the five-star recruit is young, his talent and quickness off the snap will take him far in conference play.
Moore’s new role with Oregon benefits from his previous experience with UCLA last season, understanding what it takes to be an elite quarterback in an elite Big Ten group. His 479 passing yards, six touchdowns and 10.9 yard average per play speak to his progression on coach Dan Lanning's offense.
Altmyer, now in his third season with the Fighting Illini, has shown the ability to find open targets in the red zone and make plays with his legs, posing a dangerous threat to any defense. His breakout season with 2,717 passing yards and 22 touchdowns lay the foundation for another dominant season with the Fighting Illini offense.
For Maiava, through both games his comfortability in Riley’s offensive scheme is promising for a more challenging season for the Trojans second year in the Big Ten.
Maiava vs. Browne
Playing in an environment like Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time since 1976, with a revamped Purdue team, the Trojans must strike early to set the pace for a winning path.
Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne and Maiava both face the same test — leading a new and improved offense to conference success.
This season makes Browne third year in the system, and has led the offense off to a good start. Through two games, Browne has 481 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
His offense includes a mix of transfers and veterans, including running back Devin Mockobee, tight end Max Klare and wide receivers Michael Jackson III and Nitro Tuggles. Browne is known to be good on the ground and through the air, which the Trojans defensive front must be careful of.
Browne’s connection with Klare and Mockobee has been especially vital to the Boilermakers offense, emerging as proven veterans who can make an impact.
The game changer of this game will be the end zone efficiency. If Maiava can connect with wide receievrs Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, or rely on Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan to create a dangerous run game, the Trojans could put the game away quickly.