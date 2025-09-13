All Trojans

USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Making Case as Big Ten's Most Dynamic Passer

Through two games, the USC Trojans have showcased their resurgence, scoring 132 points while allowing 33. At the center of their offensive turnaround is quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is emerging as one of the conference’s elite playmakers.

Teddy King

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans enter their first conference matchup and road contest at Purdue on Saturday, ringing in another season of Big Ten play.

USC's offense has shined, thanks in part to quarterback Jayden Maiava. The Big Ten passing yards leader has evolved into a trusted leader on offense who pairs well with all position groups on the field – the tight ends, wide receivers and running backs.

A recent ranking was released that ranked Big Ten quarterbacks through two weeks of the college football season, with Maiava earning a deserving placement for his performance.

Maiava Ranked Third Among Big Ten Quarterbacks

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What stands out about Maiava alongside the rest of his quarterback competition are his numbers through two games. His 707 passing yards and six touchdowns already put him halfway to last season’s totals of 1,201 yards and 11 scores, while also leading the conference.

The Trojans quarterback was ranked third among the conference's signal-callers by Badgers Wire Connor Whelan. Maiava was slotted just behind Oregon’s Dante Moore and right in front of Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

1. Luke Altmyer: Illinois Fighting Illini
2. Dante Moore: Oregon Ducks
3. Jayden Maiava: USC Trojans
4. Julian Sayin: Ohio State Buckeyes
5. Drew Allar: Penn State Nittany Lions
6. Dylan Raiola: Nebraska Cornhuskers
7. Fernando Mendoza: Indiana Hoosiers
8. Demond Williams Jr.: Washington Huskies
9. Aidan Chiles: Michigan State Spartans
10. Danny O’Neil: Wisconsin Badgers
11. Athan Kaliakmanis: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
12. Malik Washington: Maryland Terrapins
13. Drake Lindsay: Minnesota Golden Gophers
14. Bryce Underwood: Michigan Wolverines
15. Nico Iamaleava: UCLA Bruins
16. Ryan Browne: Purdue Boilermakers
17. Mark Gronowski: Iowa Hawkeyes
18. Preston Stone: Northwestern Wildcats

Maiava will have a chance to face some of the Big Ten’s most competitive quarterbacks, including Illinois’ Luke Altmyer, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and Moore.

Similar to Maiava, Underwood and Moore are both in their first full seasons guiding their respective offenses.

Underwood, the true freshman, looks to bring the Wolverines back to Big Ten dominance following their 8-5 2024 season. Although the five-star recruit is young, his talent and quickness off the snap will take him far in conference play.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore’s new role with Oregon benefits from his previous experience with UCLA last season, understanding what it takes to be an elite quarterback in an elite Big Ten group. His 479 passing yards, six touchdowns and 10.9 yard average per play speak to his progression on coach Dan Lanning's offense.

Altmyer, now in his third season with the Fighting Illini, has shown the ability to find open targets in the red zone and make plays with his legs, posing a dangerous threat to any defense. His breakout season with 2,717 passing yards and 22 touchdowns lay the foundation for another dominant season with the Fighting Illini offense.

For Maiava, through both games his comfortability in Riley’s offensive scheme is promising for a more challenging season for the Trojans second year in the Big Ten.

Maiava vs. Browne

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Playing in an environment like Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time since 1976, with a revamped Purdue team, the Trojans must strike early to set the pace for a winning path.

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne and Maiava both face the same test — leading a new and improved offense to conference success.

This season makes Browne third year in the system, and has led the offense off to a good start. Through two games, Browne has 481 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

His offense includes a mix of transfers and veterans, including running back Devin Mockobee, tight end Max Klare and wide receivers Michael Jackson III and Nitro Tuggles. Browne is known to be good on the ground and through the air, which the Trojans defensive front must be careful of.

Sep 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws the ball before Southern Illinois Salukis defensive end Donnie Wingate (9) can tackle him during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Browne’s connection with Klare and Mockobee has been especially vital to the Boilermakers offense, emerging as proven veterans who can make an impact.

The game changer of this game will be the end zone efficiency. If Maiava can connect with wide receievrs Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, or rely on Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan to create a dangerous run game, the Trojans could put the game away quickly.

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

