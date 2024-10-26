USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Target Brandon Arrington Eyes Decision Date
USC Trojans target in the class of 2026, five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, told On3’s Josh Newberg that he is shooting to commit before his senior season gets underway next year.
Arrington is currently a junior and plays both sides of the ball at an elite level.
Brandon Arrington Player Profile
Brandon Arrington is a 6-2, 180 pound cornerback and wide receiver out of Spring Valley, California. Arrington is a five-star prospect and and is ranked as the No. 2 athlete in the class of 2026 per the 247Sports Composite.
Arrington plays both offense and defense for Mount Miguel High School. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports had this to say about Arrington.
“On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop into a dangerous return man. Has a long athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight,” Biggins said. “Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch.”
Arrington is also a sprinter for the track and field team. He has a 100 meter time of 10.43 and 200 meter time of 20.76.
“The speed defiantly shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense,” Biggins said. “Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner.”
Arrington hasn’t even scratched the surface of how good he can be. He has potential that is though the roof.
“Has upside as a long cover corner…upside is probably the highest a receiver, and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the regions,” Biggins said. Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes is currently doing that and is one of the top players in the country at both wide receiver and defensive back.
Arrington’s Decision Date
Brandon Arrington was asked about his potential decision date by Josh Newberg of On3.
“I’ll probably say at the end of my junior year,” Arrington said.
It is right in the middle of the season for Arrington and his Mount Miguel team so there’s a lot on his plate at the moment.
Some of the top schools that have offered Arrington are USC, Alabama, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.
Coach Lincoln Riley and USC hope that their “home-field advantage” can be used as a recruiting tool to land Arrington.
