USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Recruiting Message Amid Rough Season
The USC Trojans have a 4-5 record and at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference. Usually, the lack of positive results and progress turns away recruits However, USC coach Lincoln Riley says the key to recruiting at a high level amidst a tough reason is simple: honesty.
Riley appeared for his weekly media availability session on Thursday morning and discussed the Trojans' recruiting front, which has made headlines in recent days.
"I think you call it like it is. I think the recruits understand and see the progress and do see how close this team is," Riley said. "I think the real elite competitors say gosh this team's been that close and if our class can come in here and add a boost to this and make this better. . . . I think the great ones always see the opportunity."
The Trojans have lost out on two commits this week alone. Four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux de-committed from the Trojans and committed to Auburn, meanwhile four-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe flipped from USC to Miami.
Riley went on about how through rough times like this season, recruiting can become more clearer and easier.
"Recruiting in general, especially when you're having a season like ours where it hasn't went the way we've wanted in the last several weeks, you find out pretty quickly who's about that and who's really able to take on the head-on challenge," Riley noted. "I haven't' been through many years like this, but in times like this it's even easier to evaluate who's all in with you . . . (which) can maybe sometimes be a little bit tougher to discern."
However, despite the uncertainty revolving around recruiting, Riley remains confident in what the program wants from prospects.
"I think the real ones see exactly what we're doing and are very committed to it. . . . We're gonna stay steady, stay the course. We know the kind of people and players we want to bring in here and that's what we're going to keep doing here," Riley noted.
USC can still handle business on the field with a strong end to their season. The Trojans end the year with games against Nebraska, UCLA, and Notre Dame. Wins against their rivals could spur some momentum on the recruiting train for Riley and company.
