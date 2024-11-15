USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Recruiting Message Amid Rough Season

BREAKING: Class of 2025 CB Shamar Arnoux has Flipped his Commitment from USC to Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 185 CB from Carrollton, GA had been Committed to the Trojans since June



“War DAMN Eagle 🦅”https://t.co/ataNXKA3ZN pic.twitter.com/O5GRuOdaZz