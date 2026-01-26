USC Trojans in Recruiting Battle With Notre Dame, UCLA for For Elite Linebacker

After securing a 2026 recruiting class dominated by in-state talent, USC has taken another decisive step in its push to reassert control over Southern California recruiting.

Three-star linebacker recruit from St. John Bosco Josiah Poyer picked up an offer from the Trojans earlier this month, a development that immediately elevated him into one of the more important in-state defensive targets in the 2027 class.

USC Trojans Make Their Move

Poyer, a three-year starter entering his senior season, is coming off a strong junior campaign in which he totaled 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Across his prep career, he has compiled 121 total tackles, nine sacks, and three pass breakups.

Listed as the No. 591 overall player and No. 39 linebacker nationally in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings, Poyer has built his reputation on versatility. He can function as an off-ball linebacker, rush off the edge, or slide into hybrid roles depending on scheme. That flexibility has become increasingly valuable at the college level, particularly in defenses that prioritize multiplicity and NFL translation.

USC made its intentions clear during a recent campus interaction. According to Rivals, Poyer was offered directly after Trojans general manager Chad Bowden visited his school, an offer that clearly resonated with him.

“The GM (Chad Bowden) came by the school and offered me,” Poyer told Rivals. “He was telling me how much coach (Rob) Ryan loves my film and they want me to come up for a visit soon.”

“This offer is huge,” he continued. “It’s always good to have an opportunity to stay home. Having a college like USC? Come on now, nothing but greatness comes out of SoCal! I’ve always loved USC as a kid, especially when it’s just down the street.”

That sentiment matters. USC has prioritized keeping elite local defenders home, and Poyer fits both the production profile and cultural emphasis the staff has been chasing.

National Powers Lurking Behind the Scenes

Of course, the Trojans are not alone in its pursuit. Since the contact period opened, Poyer has heard from multiple national programs, including California, UCLA, Penn State, Notre Dame, according to Rivals. Among that group, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Ohio State represent the most significant hurdles.

Notre Dame’s involvement carries a personal layer. Poyer has an existing relationship with Fighting Irish junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who Notre Dame signed in the 2024 class, as the two crossed paths during Poyer’s freshman season at St. John Bosco. Timing may also favor the Irish, who are actively seeking linebacker reinforcements following the recent decommitment of three-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin.

UCLA presents a different challenge. Per 247Sports, the Bruins’ proximity to home remains appealing, especially with renewed energy following the hiring of former James Madison coach Bob Chesney. New leadership, defensive opportunity, and location give UCLA a credible seat at the table.

Ohio State looms as a wildcard. Poyer already visited Columbus during week 1 of the 2025 season, attending the Buckeyes’ win over Texas. While communication seems to be quieter, that early exposure keeps Ohio State firmly in the background as a potential late mover. Especially given that Poyer has voiced that he looks to return for another visit in the spring.

A Chance to Reopen the Bosco Pipeline

Landing Poyer would represent more than just another local win. Despite St. John Bosco’s status as one of the premier high school programs in the country, USC’s recent footprint there has been limited.

Over the last three recruiting cycles, only two Bosco products have signed with the Trojans: three-star cornerback Joshua Holland from the No. 1-ranked 2026 class and former four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams from the 2024 class. Williams went on to post a strong redshirt freshman season in 2025, finishing with 28 solo tackles and four pass deflections.

USC’s broader California recruiting approach has evolved. The Trojans have diversified effectively, pulling multiple players from Mater Dei, Sierra Canyon, and Santa Margarita Catholic. That strategy has strengthened the in-state base, but fully reclaiming California’s top talent requires consistent wins at Bosco as well. Poyer could be the first domino.

His position, versatility, and local ties align cleanly with USC’s defensive reset. Securing his commitment would signal that the Trojans are no longer just expanding within California, but tightening their grip on its most influential programs.