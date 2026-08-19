USC Keeps Recruiting Momentum Going With Another Four-Star Visit

The USC Trojans have an upcoming visit set with class of 2028 recruit, athlete Dennis Tua’one.

USC Hosting Dennis Tua’one on Game Day Visit

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dennis Tua’one spoke to Greg Biggins of Rivals and revealed six game day visits he has for the upcoming college football season. Here are the six schools and dates.

Sept. 5 at Arizona State Sun Devils

Oct. 3 at USC. Trojans

Oct. 17 at BYU Cougars

Oct. 24 at Miami Hurricanes

Nov. 1 at Utah Utes

Nov. 28 at Oregon Ducks

Provo (Utah) Timpview '28 ATH Dennis Tua’one has lined up six game day visits and the trips could determine who will get a return official visit in the spring



Intel: https://t.co/l3sfD5H1Ph pic.twitter.com/aXsPAX89sU — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) August 17, 2026

The USC game that Tua’one will be in town for on Oct. 3 is against the Washington Huskies at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He has been to USC before and coach Lincoln Riley’s strong track record of developing wideouts is appealing to Tua’one.

“I’m excited to see all the schools on a game day weekend and experience what the atmosphere is like in that setting,” Tua’one said to Biggins. “USC’s track record for developing receivers is really strong so I have a high interest for sure. I had a great visit there over the summer and really enjoyed working with the coaches.”

In this past NFL Draft, two former USC wide receivers were selected: Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. These two were the top two receiving targets for Riley’s offense last season. In 2025, Lemon was named the Biletnikoff Award winner while Lane was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lemon was selected No. 20 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft while Lane was taken No. 80 overall in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Dennis Tua’one Player Profile

Dennis Tua’one is a 6-1, 185 pound recruit out of Provo, Utah. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2028 class according to Rivals.

As a sophomore for Timpview in 2025-26, Tua’one did a little bit of everything. Per MaxPreps, he threw for 872 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Tua’one rushed for 223 yards and five touchdowns. He thrived the most as a wideout, hauling in 34 receptions for 641 yards and five touchdown.

He even played some defense and special teams. Making five total tackles and getting an interception while occasionally returning kicks and also punting.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Brendan Cho (91) runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, USC’s 2028 recruiting class consists of just one commit. That would be three-star quarterback Trey Wright. Wright is a 5-9, 175 pound signal caller out of Frisco, Texas that recently committed to USC back on Aug. 15.

While he may be their lone 2028 commit a this point, USC is putting future visits on the calendar with recruits in this class. The Trojans also just got an upcoming game day visit set with class of 2028 recruit, quarterback Josiah Boyd.

Boyd is a four-star recruit out of Moreno Valley, California and will be at USC for their season opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 29, against the San José State Spartans.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.